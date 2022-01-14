Zendaya wants to make Ronnie Spector proud when she portrays iconic singer in movie

Zendaya wishes everyone got to experience Ronnie Spector the way she did and hopes to make the late singer proud.

The “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and “Euphoria” star paid tribute Thursday to the “Be My Baby” singer, joining the droves of fans mourning Spector after she died of cancer this week at age 78.

The 25-year-old actor was selected by Spector to portray her in an upcoming biopic about the Ronettes singer’s life. The project, optioned by A24 in September 2020, is based on Spector’s memoir, “Be My Baby,” that she co-wrote with Vince Waldron, Deadline reported.

It also brought Zendaya and Spector closer.

“This news just breaks my heart. To speak about her as if she’s not with us feels strange as she is so incredibly full of life. There’s not a time I saw her without her iconic red lips and full teased hair, a true rockstar through and through,” Zendaya wrote Thursday on Instagram.

Then, shifting her tone to address Spector directly, Zendaya praised the 1960s girl-group icon who has been credited with bringing an edge to the pop genre.

“Ronnie, being able to know you has been one of the greatest honors of my life,” she said. “Thank you for sharing your life with me, I could listen to your stories for hours and hours. Thank you for your unmeasured talent, your unwavering love for performing, your strength, resilience and your grace. There is absolutely nothing that could dim the light you cast. I admire you so much and am so grateful for the bond we share.”

Zendaya went on to describe Spector, who was signed by and briefly married to embattled record producer Phil Spector, as “a magical force of greatness.”

"[T]he world of music will never be the same,” she wrote. “I wish everyone got to experience you the way I did. We celebrate your beautiful life and give you all the flowers you so rightfully deserve. Rest in great power Ronnie. I hope to make you proud.”

Zendaya’s Instagram post, which included an image of Spector crouching on a director’s chair, was liked by more than 3.4 million users. Beyoncé's mother, Tina Lawson, commented that she was “glad [Zendaya] got to know her.” Actress Holly Robinson-Peete added that Spector was a legend “who needed more flowers” but was happy to see Zendaya “showered her with them.”

Representatives for A24 did not immediately respond Friday to The Times’ request for comment.