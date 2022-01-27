With Adele’s Las Vegas shows on hold, Keith Urban swoops in to fill the gap

In the wake of Adele’s tearful, last-minute announcement that she was postponing her Las Vegas residency, Keith Urban is making a similarly last-minute announcement that he is adding five shows at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace to fill the 4,100-person room.

“VEGAS !!!!! We’re coming BACK to the @ColloseumatCP! See you SO soon March 25 - April 2,” the country singer said Thursday in a video posted to social media. He made the announcement while holding his fluffy cat Louie, so that was cute.

General ticket sales start Monday for shows March 25-26, March 30 and April 1-2, with Phoenix Club presales this Friday. Urban previously announced Colosseum gigs set for May 27-29. “Weekends With Adele” was to have run Jan. 21 to April 16.

A “gutted” Adele was in tears when she announced last week — just one day before her Vegas performances were scheduled to start — that “my show ain’t ready.”

“We’ve tried absolutely everything that we can to put it together in time,” she said in a video, breaking down when she apologized to people who had booked travel and accommodations — and perhaps even paid thousands on the secondary market — for their tickets.

“It’s been impossible to finish the show. And I can’t give you what I have right now, and I’m gutted. I’m gutted, and I’m sorry it’s so last-minute,” she said in her video.

She blamed COVID-19 cases among her crew as well as supply-chain issues, though gossip surfaced Tuesday via TMZ that her postponement sprung from her own displeasure with the production as much as the pandemic-induced problems she cited.

“I traveled all the way from Sydney Australia to see @Adele tomorrow in Vegas,” one person wrote on Twitter after Adele’s announcement a week ago. “I spent thousands of dollars on this trip and now she canceled the night before. Very unprofessional and I am heartbroken.” That person remained bitter in another comment posted Tuesday about Dua Lipa, “one British superstar, who’s not rotting in Vegas.”

That said, over the weekend, Adele did a FaceTime chat with a group of fans from New York who had also made it all the way to Vegas before she canceled her shows.

Compliments were traded, merch purchases were discussed and Adele promised the group of four, who appeared to have paid face value for their tickets, that she would meet them at the show once the run was rescheduled.

She also spoke with an American fan, Eleni Sabracos, who had posted on TikTok that she once bought fake tickets to Adele’s show (thanks, Craigslist) and then traveled all the way to London, only to have Adele cancel that show and another at the last minute. But things are looking up for Sabracos.

“Adele just facetimed her and told her she’s gonna cover all her costs, fly her out to the next concert, she’s gonna get to gift her the shirt, and they’re gonna drink wine together,” a friend posted on social media. “SHE WON!!!!”