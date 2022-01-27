Super Bowl week adds another star: Usher to perform at inaugural Chairman’s Party

Athletes aren’t the only celebrities who will take center stage in Los Angeles the week of Super Bowl LVI.

In addition to the all-star hip-hop halftime show featuring Dr. Dre, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar — and local arena concerts by Miley Cyrus, Halsey and Green Day — R&B icon Usher will be performing as part of an invitation-only event at the Canyons, an open-air location within Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium, site of this year’s NFL championship game.

Presented by the Los Angeles Sports & Entertainment Commission and sponsored by DirecTV, the event, known as the Chairman’s Party, will follow the NFL Honors on Thursday, Feb. 10.

Advertisement

Usher is no stranger to the Super Bowl; he performed with the Black Eyed Peas and Slash as part of the Super Bowl XLV halftime show in 2011. The 43-year-old singer recently completed a residency at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. His classic 2004 album, “Confessions,” has been certified diamond in the U.S. (over 10 million copies sold), making it the bestselling album by a Black artist in the 21st century.

This year’s Super Bowl, on Feb. 13, will be the first to take place in the Greater Los Angeles area in nearly 30 years. On Jan. 31, 1993, the Dallas Cowboys defeated the Buffalo Bills to win Super Bowl XXVII at Pasadena’s Rose Bowl.