Carrie Underwood will sing at Trump’s second presidential inauguration

Carrie Underwood is slated to sing “America the Beautiful” at the 2025 presidential inauguration next Monday.

Carrie Underwood will sing next week at President-elect Donald Trump’s second inauguration.

The country star’s rep confirmed to The Times that Underwood, 41, is set to perform next Monday in Washington, D.C., where Trump will be sworn in as the United States’ 47th president.

“I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the Inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event,” Underwood said in a statement. “I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future.”

Advertisement

According to Axios, which cited Trump’s transition team, Underwood will sing “America the Beautiful” with accompaniment from the Armed Forces Chorus and the U.S. Naval Academy Glee Club.

The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square performed “America the Beautiful” at Trump’s first inauguration in 2017. The ceremony also included a rendition of the national anthem by Jackie Evancho, a former contestant on “America’s Got Talent.”