‘SHE IS!’: A pregnant Rihanna and ASAP Rocky are expecting a baby, new photos reveal

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky have a baby on the way — perhaps a “very fly child” — The Times has confirmed.

“SHE IS!” celebrity photographer Miles Diggs shouted Monday on Instagram, including a shot of the famous midsection.

Rihanna and the “Fashion Killa” rapper were photographed in New York’s Harlem neighborhood in what appears to be a non-spontaneous shoot that took place before this past weekend’s blizzard dropped about 8 inches of snow on Manhattan. She bared her baby bump in a number of photos wearing a long, hot pink puffer coat with only one upper button snapped, topping a pair of long, ripped jeans. Chains graced her neck and waist.

Rocky — real name Rakim Mayers — was a little more bundled up, wearing a jean jacket, sweater, leather pants and a knit cap as he held her hand in some pics and at one point gave her a smooch on the forehead.

Advertisement

Rumors that Rihanna was with child started after she appeared at an event in Barbados in November. Then things got more specific via Page Six earlier this month, when a source spotted the singer at a restaurant and reported she was “quite clearly drinking sparkling water and openly rubbing her baby bump.”

The performers, both 33, have been friends and collaborators for years but started dating in 2020, according to People. Before that, Rihanna had been involved with billionaire Hassan Jameel for nearly three years.

In a GQ article published last May, Rocky confirmed their relationship, calling Rihanna “the love of my life” and “my lady.”

He also spoke in that article about the possibility of fatherhood, first joking and then getting more serious.

“I think I’m already a dad! All these m— are already my sons — whatchu talkin’ ’bout!,” he said. “Nah, but like, I think I’d be an incredible, remarkably, overall amazing dad. I would have a very fly child. Very.”