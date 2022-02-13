How long will Mickey Guyton take to sing the Super Bowl national anthem? Why the answer is trending

Country superstar Mickey Guyton is performing the national anthem at this year’s Super Bowl, and there’s more than one reason viewers will be tuning into the trailblazing singer-songwriter‘s powerful take on “The Star Spangled Banner.”

The length of the national anthem — how long Guyton’s version will last — is the subjects of many sports wagers Sunday.

In the last 15 years, piano man Billy Joel has clocked the shortest national anthem performance at 1 minute and 30 seconds; pop superstar Alicia Keys delivered the longest rendition at 2 minutes and 35 seconds, according to statistics provided by TheScore.com. On average, Super Bowl national anthems tend to go for 1 minute and 56 seconds. Before the game, the betting line set Guyton’s over-under at 1 minute and 38 seconds, according to CBS News.

In the run-up to the big game, Guyton told The Times she was dubbed “the national anthem girl” in high school after performing “The Star Spangled Banner” a number of times. The singer, nominated for three Grammys this year, has revolutionized the predominantly white, male country genre with her hit single “Black Like Me.”

“What does patriotism mean? Anybody can wave a flag, but is that patriotism?” she pondered in the recent Times interview.

“I can buy a flag right now on Amazon, so is that patriotism? For me, it’s deeper. I feel like a patriot is loving everybody, a patriot is someone who sees people hurting and wants to do everything in their power to fix it. And patriotism is inclusion.”