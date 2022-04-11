Travis Scott billboards near Coachella site hint at rapper’s return with new album

Five months after a festival tragedy upended his career, rapper Travis Scott appears to be inching back into the public eye.

Four billboards for his long-awaited album “Utopia” have been spotted on the I-10 freeway in California, leaving cryptic clues about Scott’s next move.

The signs popped up over the weekend near Indio, not far from where the 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival will be held this weekend and next. According to Variety, the billboards face the opposite direction of the festival grounds.

The location is telling: Scott, 30, reportedly was supposed to join Kanye West’s headlining set as a guest before the fellow rapper dropped out earlier this month.

The freeway billboards read “PSST…….,” “Looking for ‘UTOPIA’?” and “WRONG WAY!” The last sign features Scott’s Cactus Jack record label logo.

Representatives for Scott did not immediately respond Monday to The Times’ request for comment.

Scott was announced as a headliner for Coachella in January 2020, but the festival was then postponed until this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, after 10 concertgoers were left dead at the Astroworld festival in Houston, which Scott headlined in November 2021, a Change.org petition urged promoters to remove the artist from all festival lineups.

In December 2021, Scott was removed from the Coachella lineup. This year’s headliners include Billie Eilish and Harry Styles; the Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia replaced West as co-headliners.

Coachella takes over the Empire Polo Club in Indio on April 15-17 and April 22-24.