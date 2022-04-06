Advertisement
Coachella replaces Kanye West with the Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia as headliners

By Nardine SaadStaff Writer 
The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival has found its replacement for former headliner Kanye West: Swedish House Mafia and the Weeknd, organizers announced Wednesday.

The EDM supergroup and the R&B superstar star will collaborate for the Sunday shifts at the desert festival on April 17 and April 24, taking the stage after the event’s other headliners, Harry Styles and Billie Eilish. Swedish House Mafia was originally set to perform on Friday but will instead join its “Moth to a Flame” collaborator as a co-headliner for the Sunday shows.

West, now known as Ye, pulled out of the festival earlier this week amid a spate of personal issues and left organizers less than two weeks to find another headliner. He was booked for April 17 and April 24. Travis Scott was reportedly going to join the rapper but will no longer perform either.

Nardine Saad

