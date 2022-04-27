Travis Scott announces his first public performances since Astroworld tragedy

After inching back into the limelight over the last few months, Travis Scott is officially ready to hit the festival stage again — announcing his first public appearance since the Astroworld Festival last year, which resulted in the deaths of 10 concertgoers.

On Wednesday, Scott was announced as a headliner for a series of upcoming Primavera Sound festivals in South America. According to Variety , he’ll first perform in São Paulo, Brazil, on Nov. 6 — a year and a day since the tragic events of Astroworld.

He’s slated to follow that up with a pair of additional performances in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Nov. 12 and Santiago, Chile, on Nov. 13.

Although Scott has been quiet over the last months, he hasn’t been completely absent from the spotlight.

Last week, he appeared on the track “Hold that Heat” with trap producer Southside and frequent collaborator Future. Earlier this month, a collection of enigmatic billboards were spotted near the Coachella festival grounds teasing a forthcoming studio album, “Utopia.”

He also took the stage for a couple of private shows, one at a pre-Oscars private event and another at a Coachella after-party , according to reports from TMZ. Scott was originally scheduled to be one of the Coachella headliners, before COVID-19 and the events of Astroworld derailed those plans.

In February, the rapper also welcomed his second child with Kylie Jenner, which the couple announced via Instagram.

Despite his attempts over the last year to gradually reenter the public sphere and rebuild his image, Scott is still named in several lawsuits stemming from the Astroworld tragedy last November. Most recently, he’s been accused of violating an accompanying gag order, according to Billboard.

In addition to Scott, other notable performers at the Primavera Sound festivals include Jack White, Lorde, Arctic Monkeys, Björk and Phoebe Bridgers.