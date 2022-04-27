Advertisement
Share
Music

Travis Scott announces his first public performances since Astroworld tragedy

A male rapper performing onstage.
Travis Scott performs at Astroworld in 2021.
(Amy Harris / Invision / AP)
By Kai Grady
Share

After inching back into the limelight over the last few months, Travis Scott is officially ready to hit the festival stage again — announcing his first public appearance since the Astroworld Festival last year, which resulted in the deaths of 10 concertgoers.

On Wednesday, Scott was announced as a headliner for a series of upcoming Primavera Sound festivals in South America. According to Variety, he’ll first perform in São Paulo, Brazil, on Nov. 6 — a year and a day since the tragic events of Astroworld.

He’s slated to follow that up with a pair of additional performances in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Nov. 12 and Santiago, Chile, on Nov. 13.

The profile of a spotlighted man wearing a purple sweatshirt

Music

Travis Scott vows to cover funeral costs, offer free therapy for Astroworld victims

Travis Scott has pledged to fund memorial services for those who died at his Astroworld music festival. He’s also offering free therapy to survivors.

Although Scott has been quiet over the last months, he hasn’t been completely absent from the spotlight.

Last week, he appeared on the track “Hold that Heat” with trap producer Southside and frequent collaborator Future. Earlier this month, a collection of enigmatic billboards were spotted near the Coachella festival grounds teasing a forthcoming studio album, “Utopia.”

Advertisement

He also took the stage for a couple of private shows, one at a pre-Oscars private event and another at a Coachella after-party, according to reports from TMZ. Scott was originally scheduled to be one of the Coachella headliners, before COVID-19 and the events of Astroworld derailed those plans.

A man in a leather jacket sings into a mic with pyro effects in the background

Music

Travis Scott ‘didn’t hear’ screams during Astroworld set: ‘It’s like a sea to you’

In his first interview since the deadly Astroworld music festival, Travis Scott tells Charlamagne Tha God he’s committed to figuring out what happened.

In February, the rapper also welcomed his second child with Kylie Jenner, which the couple announced via Instagram.

Despite his attempts over the last year to gradually reenter the public sphere and rebuild his image, Scott is still named in several lawsuits stemming from the Astroworld tragedy last November. Most recently, he’s been accused of violating an accompanying gag order, according to Billboard.

Travis Scott holding a microphone and dancing in front of pyrotechnics

Music

Travis Scott launches safety initiative after Astroworld tragedy: ‘I need to step up’

‘I will always honor the victims of the Astroworld tragedy who remain in my heart forever,’ rapper Travis Scott said while unveiling Project Heal.

In addition to Scott, other notable performers at the Primavera Sound festivals include Jack White, Lorde, Arctic Monkeys, Björk and Phoebe Bridgers.

Check out the full lineup for the festivals here.

Music
Kai Grady

Kai Grady is an Arts and Entertainment intern at the Los Angeles Times. He is also a specialized journalism graduate student at the University of Southern California, where he serves as an editor for the arts, culture and entertainment desk at Annenberg Media. Grady is from Arlington, Texas, and graduated from Texas Christian University in 2021 with an undergraduate degree in journalism and film. He covers popular culture topics including music, film, TV and video games.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement