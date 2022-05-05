Olivia Rodrigo advocates for ‘the right to have a safe abortion’ at D.C. concert

Singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo advocated for abortion rights Wednesday in Washington, D.C., amid reports that the Supreme Court is positioned to overturn Roe vs. Wade.

During her Sour concert tour, the “Good 4 U” hitmaker took a moment onstage to condemn the potential reversal of the landmark ruling, which would allow states to outlaw abortions.

“Our bodies should never be in the hands of politicians,” Rodrigo said in footage from her D.C. show at the Anthem concert hall. The crowd erupted in cheers.

“I hope we can use our voices to protect the right to have a safe abortion, which is a right that so many people before us have worked so hard to get.”

Rodrigo is one of many entertainment luminaries who have publicly supported abortion rights since a draft opinion overturning Roe vs. Wade was leaked to the press and confirmed to be authentic earlier this week.

On Tuesday, singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers urged people to donate to abortion funds and revealed on social media that she had an abortion while touring the United States last October. Other public figures who have commented on the draft include Kerry Washington, Mark Ruffalo, Shonda Rhimes, Olivia Munn, Yvette Nicole Brown, Padma Lakshmi, Ana Navarro and Cher.

This isn’t the first time Rodrigo has used her platform to speak about issues she cares about. In July, at the peak of her “Drivers License” fame, the teen pop sensation visited the White House and encouraged young people to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

“It’s important to have conversations with friends and family members encouraging all communities to get vaccinated and actually get to a vaccination site, which you can do more easily than ever before, given how many sites we have and how easy it is to find them,” Rodrigo said at the time.

The “Sour” artist’s latest statements about reproductive justice come a month after she collected the prizes for pop vocal album, pop solo performance and best new artist at the 64th Grammy Awards. Up next, Rodrigo is slated to play back-to-back shows at the Met in Philadelphia before heading to Los Angeles’ Greek Theatre later this month.