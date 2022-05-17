Brandy pokes fun at rapper Jack Harlow after he labeled the R&B star ‘Ray J’s sister’

R&B star Brandy might be down, but she’s not necessarily down with what Jack Harlow is making her go through.

The “I Wanna Be Down” singer finally responded Monday to the rapper’s Hot 97 interview that went viral last week because Harlow didn’t recognize her as the vocalist on her 1990s hit “Angel in Disguise.” The song hails from Brandy’s Grammy-nominated album “Never Say Never,” which was released in 1998, the same year Harlow was born.

When quizzed by the hosts — and even given a few hints about her brother Ray J’s infamous sex tape with Kim Kardashian back in 2007 — the 24-year-old “Whats Poppin” rapper identified the influential musician as “Ray J’s sister.”

Brandy, 43, responded to the clip Monday on a fan account, “I will murk this dude in a rap at 43 on his own beats and then sing [h]is a— to sleep,” she tweeted, using a slang term for “kill” or “murder.”

But “The Boy Is Mine” singer shut down the rumor mill before it even started.

“See, I can have a little fun too hehe…all love,” she tweeted on her main account, surrounding her tweet with heart emojis.

Brandy commented on the clip again Tuesday morning after a Harlow fan called her out for her late reply.

“Not you [sitting] on this for a few days and now deciding to reply after it died down it’s not that deep,” the user tweeted.

“I know I’m mad late… but it was a joke,” Brandy replied with a light-hearted emoji. “I didn’t know he rapped so I was just Poking [fun] but I see now this was a big thing a few days ago.”

Harlow appeared on the radio show last Wednesday and the hosts quizzed the “First Class” rapper on his music knowledge. They started playing the beginning of “Angel in Disguise,” with Harlow’s first guess being late R&B singer Aaliyah.

The hosts encouraged him to keep listening, but once Brandy’s voice came in, Harlow was still puzzled. The hosts offered a few hints, noting that she was the lead in a TV show.

They then mentioned that “her brother is the reason why a lot of people are famous, you can argue.” Another host quickly interjected with “her brother had an amazing sex tape.”

Harlow responded with, “Who’s Ray J’s sister?” and was informed that she’s Brandy.

“Brandy and Ray J are siblings. Nobody’s ever told me that in my life,” Harlow replied.

While Brandy was playful about the clip, others including R&B musician India Arie, didn’t find it humorous.

A day after the interview was uploaded, Arie took to her Instagram Story to call out Harlow, according to the Brandy Twitter fan page.

“When an ACTUAL MUSICIAN! WHO MAKES BLACK MUSIC! deduces one of the industries MOST IMPORTANT VOICES! @brandy To Ray Jays SISTER? who is famous (mostly) for his Proximity to Kim Kardashians,” Arie continues. “And WE HEAR @brandy Influence Eh-VER-REE-WHERE! ... AND PEOPLE KNOW RAY J BETTER? the s— STUPID. STUPID. STUPID. STUPID!”

The neo-soul musician has been vocal about racism in the music industry and the appropriation of Black culture, notably boycotting Spotify earlier this year partly over host Joe Rogan repeatedly using the N-word.