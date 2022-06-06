‘An inspiration to the community’: Atlanta rapper Trouble killed at 34

Atlanta rapper Trouble has been fatally shot in Georgia, according to officers. He was 34 .

Trouble, whose real name was Mariel Semonte Orr, was shot at an apartment east of Atlanta while visiting a female friend, according to a Rockdale County Sheriff’s spokesman. He was found on the ground at 3:20 a.m. Sunday and pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

No arrests have been made, but the sheriff’s office said it has issued an arrest warrant for a suspect identified as Jamichael Jones. The sheriff’s office said that the incident was a domestic situation and that Jones knew the woman but not Trouble.

Over the course of a decade, Trouble built his image in Atlanta, first as a name to watch and later as a major artist. In 2016, he collaborated on Young Thug’s “Thief in the Night, still one of the most popular songs from Thug’s mixtape “Slime Season 2.”

“SUPER CLASSIC!!! Rest in Paradise Trouble,” wrote LeBron James, quote tweeting a video for the song Monday morning.

In 2016, Trouble also landed his biggest Billboard hit, reaching No. 70 on the Hot 100 for his work on YFN Lucci’s song “Key to the Streets.”

In 2018, he released his debut studio album, “Edgewood,” his most commercially successful project, with appearances by Drake, the Weeknd and Quavo, among others. Over rattling production from super-producer Mike-WiLL Made-It, Trouble drawled his street tales, bringing them to life in the 37-minute short film that accompanied the album.

“Happy to be able to have met you, laugh with you, make history with you and give you a real opportunity you deserved,” Mike WiLL Made-It wrote Sunday on Instagram. “Still one of my favorite rappers out the city, rest easy broadie.”

Gucci Mane, T.I. and others also shared their condolences after his death. And record label Def Jam Recordings tweeted: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the children, loved ones, and fans of Trouble. A true voice for his city and an inspiration to the community he proudly represented. RIP Skoob.”

Advertisement