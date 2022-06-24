Eminem, Snoop Dogg join forces (and hometowns) in rapid-fire ‘From the D 2 the LBC’

Former rivals Snoop Dogg and Eminem have made good on ending their feud by releasing a new song together.

The famed Long Beach rapper and Detroit-bred emcee dropped “From the D 2 the LBC” late Thursday, showcasing their truce on the track and its accompanying music video.

“Took too long to reconnect with @snoopdogg you know we had to make a movie!” Eminem tweeted, linking to the song’s music video.

“Video out now @eminem this right in the nick of time of Ape fest 22. We on one,” added Snoop on Instagram.

The artists’ social-media posts displayed the single’s cover art — a pop-art inspired comic book featuring two well-heeled monkeys, who apparently represent the NFT collection Bored Ape Yacht Club.

“All New: Dynamic Return of ... Eminem & Snoop Dogg” the title says, centering the two artists known for being featured in tracks by rap mogul Dr. Dre, with whom they performed at the Super Bowl Halftime show in February.

Advertisement

James Larese directs “From the D 2 the LBC’s” partially animated video that begins with Snoop smoking an arm-sized blunt and sends Em into a contact high-fueled haze. From there, the Grammy winners sporadically transform into comic versions of the NFT primates to send-up California weed, flex on joining forces in hip-hop and reflect on their legendary discographies with Dr. Dre (“The Chronic”) and embattled producer Suge Knight (Death Row Records, which Snoop acquired earlier this year).

“So put your doobies high if you reside in 213 / Let’s see them blunts raised / Whether you Eastside or Westside of the 313 / Let’s see them guns blaze,” they sing in the chorus over a haunting, percussionist beat.

Eminem, real name Marshall Mathers, opens the rapid-fire first half of the collab with an ode to his longevity and having “more hits than a contract killer” before handing it off to Snoop. The latter half features Snoop’s signature laid-back flow that crams lyrics from everything about his Long Beach upbringing (“sold crack in the middle of Pine”) and “mafia rules” to his numerous business ventures — not to mention his and Slim Shady’s abilities to sell out shows.

“Marshall and Calvin, both from the gutters like public housing / Now we both performing for hundreds of thousands / Wearin’ no makeup but we still be clownin’,” raps Snoop, whose real name is Calvin Broadus.

Snoop and Eminem previously traded barbs over a perceived snub by the gangsta rap pioneer last summer when he said that Eminen wouldn’t make his list of top 10 rappers of all time. The “Gin & Juice” rapper later said that he called Eminem and privately apologized.

Little to no mention of any feud specifically comes up in the duet, which instead celebrates their reunion.