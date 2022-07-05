Katy Perry called for abortion rights. Twitter dug up her support for Rick Caruso

“Firework” singer Katy Perry spent her Fourth of July catching heat on social media.

During the Monday holiday, Perry composed a confusing post that first seemed to riff off the trending “she’s a 10 but” meme, then shifted into commentary about abortion rights.

“‘Baby you’re a firework’ is a 10 but women in the US have fewer rights than an actual sparkler smh,” Perry tweeted.

Perry became the latest music personality to speak out against about the Supreme Court’s landmark decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade, which rolled back the federal right to an abortion. At first, a number of the singer’s followers were unsure what the post meant, but others were quick to clap back by bringing up the singer’s previous political endorsements.

“You supported anti-abortion billionaire Rick Caruso for mayor,” tweeted People’s City Council — Los Angeles.

“Katy Perry endorsed an anti-abortion candidate Rick Caruso for LA Mayor,” another user replied. “She can f– off.”

The social media users referred back to a June tweet where Perry wrote, “Rick Caruso FTW!”

The real estate developer, who in June finished second to Rep. Karen Bass (D-L.A.) in a primary to be L.A.'s next mayor, is a former Republican who in the past has donated to politicians and organizations opposed to abortion rights. In May, two months after changing his party affiliation to Democrat from “decline to state,” Caruso publicly pledged to support Gov. Gavin Newsom’s plan to amend the state constitution to protect women’s right to chose.

The race for Los Angeles’ next mayor has yet to conclude, with Caruso and Bass set to square off in a November runoff. As of June 17, Bass widened her lead over Caruso.

Ahead of the state’s primary election in June, Perry was among a handful of entertainment and music figures — including Snoop Dogg, Gwyneth Paltrow and Netflix Chief Executive Ted Sarandos — who touted their support for the billionaire developer.

“Rick Caruso supporters don’t get to complain about abortion rights sorry,” another user said on Monday.

As some parts of Twitter took shots at Perry, her puzzling tweet, Caruso or even the backlash itself, one user poked fun at the timing of the social media spectacle.

“Katy Perry getting dragged is a pretty great birthday present for America,” tweeted right-leaning writer Stephen L. Miller.