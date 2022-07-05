Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian hit the road days after his hospitalization

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian were in the mood to hit the open road Monday, nearly a week after the Blink-182 drummer was hospitalized for pancreatitis.

The husband-and-wife duo took to Instagram to share their Fourth of July activities, which included taking an oceanside ride in a topless truck with the reality star’s youngest kids.

The rocker and Kardashian posted a series of Instagram Stories on Monday chronicling the outing and shared a glimpse of Barker — albeit his foot on the gas pedal — as they drove along the coast with Kardashian’s daughter Penelope, 9, and son Reign, 7, in tow.

Kardashian also posted a floral arrangement sent by her mother, “momager” Kris Jenner, and boyfriend Corey Gamble.

The business-as-usual social-media updates come two days after the PDA-loving couple released a statement on Barker’s condition, which landed him in the hospital for much of last week.

On Saturday, several days after few official updates from his family and plenty of speculation about his health, Barker, 46, said that he was feeling “much better” after a “life threatening” bout with pancreatitis.

“I went in for an endoscopy Monday feeling great. But after dinner, I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalized ever since,” the Blink-182 drummer wrote on Twitter and Instagram.

He added that the endoscopy was meant to remove a small polyp but “damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube” and that he received “intensive treatment” to resolve the inflammation.

It was previously reported that Barker’s pancreatitis was the result of a colonoscopy, rather than an endoscopy, which is a procedure used to visually examine the upper digestive system with a tiny camera on the end of a long, flexible tube, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Kardashian, who was with Barker throughout the ordeal, also shared a message of gratitude about her husband, whom she married in May in an elaborate ceremony in Portofino, Italy.

“Our health is everything and sometimes we take for granted how quickly it can change,” wrote “The Kardashians” star, the elder sibling of Kim, Khloé and Rob Kardashian.

“I am so grateful to God for healing my husband, for all of your prayers for him and for us, for the overwhelming outpouring of love and support. I am so touched and appreciative,” she added on Instagram Stories, also thanking the medical team at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

But her words were not as laudatory for the paparazzi.

Kardashian, who had been photographed with Barker on Tuesday as he was being transported between medical facilities for care, also blasted the photographers who sold photos of her “out and about” while Barker was “fighting for his life.”

"[T]hese were photos actually taken weeks ago,” she said, adding, “I didn’t forget about you. A new level of low, monetizing off of our nightmare. Really savagely uncool when I actually didn’t leave his side ... shame on you.”