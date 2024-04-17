Kate Beckinsale’s ‘Tummy Troubles Survivor’ shirt hints at ailment that hospitalized her

Kate Beckinsale appears to be back home and on the mend after a mysterious health scare last month.

The English actor was all smiles and back to her irreverent self in an Instagram series posted Tuesday. While the “Underworld” star didn’t directly state what had been ailing her, the T-shirt she wore in the images contained the biggest clue thus far: “Tummy Troubles Survivor,” it said, bearing an illustration of an armored bunny behind a medieval shield.

The 50-year-old captioned her post with a muscle-flexing emoji and a white heart, but didn’t add further details. A few photos showed her doting on her Pomeranian, who was wearing tiny hand gloves on its front paws, and another image showed her cuddling with her fluffy cat Willow, all from the comfort of her luxe bedroom.

A spokesperson for Beckinsale did not immediately respond Wednesday to The Times’ request for comment.

“The Aviator” and “Pearl Harbor” star revealed she was sick in a since-deleted March 11 Instagram post honoring her mother on U.K. Mother’s Day. She did not disclose the nature of the illness or why she had been admitted to a hospital but shared a series of photos from her medical-grade bed. Concern mounted when the actor continued to share updates from the medical facility and was visited by her pets. In a March 14 Instagram story — several months after the death of stepfather Roy Battersby — Beckinsale wrote that she feels pain in many ways.

On Tuesday, fans took to the comments section on her latest post to share their well wishes and relief over her apparent recovery.

“Glad to see you back home with furbabies ❤️ I need that shirt!!!! Colitis survivor ❤️” one commenter said.

“I am SO glad to see you are doing better! I have been worried this entire time. Very cute pics and thank you for the relief,” another wrote.