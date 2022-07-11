Carlos Santana is ‘anxious to be back on stage’ but has to reschedule more concerts

Legendary guitarist Carlos Santana has postponed six shows on his Miraculous Supernatural 2022 Tour following last week’s health scare onstage.

The 74-year-old rock musician, who was taken to a hospital on Tuesday after he collapsed while performing in Michigan, has to push back the half-dozen tour stops “out of an abundance of caution for the artist’s health,” his manager, Michael Vrionis, said in a statement posted Saturday on Santana’s website.

“Doctor’s have recommended that Mr. Santana gets rest to recuperate fully,” Vrionis said, days after the artist suffered from heat exhaustion and dehydration.

The affected shows include concerts in Indiana, Ohio, Wisconsin, Arkansas and two shows in Texas scheduled for this week. A Pittsburgh, Penn., show set for July 6 has already been pushed to Aug. 4.

Advertisement

The Miraculous Supernatural tour, which the “Smooth” rocker is co-headlining with Earth, Wind & Fire, will resume in Paso Robles, Calif., on July 23 and will proceed as scheduled through the end of 2022, the statement said. The tour kicked off in Chula Vista, Calif., on June 17 and hit the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles on June 18. It was initially set to wrap up in Tampa, Fla., on Aug. 27.

Live Nation will announce the rescheduled show dates, and all previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new dates.

“Carlos is doing well and is anxious to be back on stage soon. He just needs rest,” Vrionis said in the statement. “Santana profoundly regrets that these postponements of his upcoming performances; but, his health is our number one concern. He is looking forward to seeing all of his fans very soon.”

The 10-time Grammy winner, known for the hits “Maria Maria,” “Black Magic Woman” and “Oye Cómo Va,” took to Facebook late Tuesday to thank fans for their “precious prayers” and to let them know that he and his wife, Cindy Blackman Santana, “are good” and “just taking it easy.”

Blackman Santana said on Facebook that the musician was performing in 100-degree weather when he collapsed during his Clarkston, Mich., show last week and that it was 114 degrees under the stage lights.

"[S]o that coupled with not enough water is what caused the issue,” the drummer wrote. “He’ll be as good as new soon! Thank you again and we love you!”