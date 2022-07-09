Shawn Mendes cancels tour dates to prioritize ‘my mental health, first and foremost’

The stress of a world tour has gotten to Canadian singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes, who announced he is taking a break to focus on his mental health. Wonder: The World Tour, which had just gotten underway last week, is on hold for the next three weeks — affecting 12 concert dates in all.

“I’ve been touring since I was 15 and to be honest it’s always been difficult to be on the road away from friends and family,” he posted on Instagram on Friday night. “After a few years off the road, I felt like I was ready to dive back in, but that decision was premature and unfortunately the toll of the road and the pressure has caught up to me and [I’ve] hit a breaking point.”

Mendes said in the post that he has discussed the situation with his team as well as health professionals and he’s decided to prioritize self care.

“I need to take some time to heal and take care of myself and my mental health, first and foremost,” he said.

The touring, rock star life — the open road, adoring fans and late night after-parties — has long been glamorized. But an increasing number of touring musicians are publicly addressing the very real stresses involved and canceling appearances to focus on their health.

Carlos Santana, who is on tour with Earth, Wind & Fire, passed out on stage recently at the Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston, Mich., and was taken to an ER. A representative told People magazine his collapse was due to heat exhaustion and dehydration and that he has since recovered. The 74-year-old guitarist canceled six upcoming shows in order to rest and recuperate.

Mendes — who suffered personal stress as well late last year after he and singer-songwriter Camila Cabello broke up — will resume the North American leg of his Wonder tour on July 31 in Toronto.