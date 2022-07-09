Advertisement
Share
Entertainment & Arts

Shawn Mendes cancels tour dates to prioritize ‘my mental health, first and foremost’

Shawn Mendes at the Grammy Awards
Shawn Mendes arriving at the Grammy Awards in January 2020.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
By Deborah VankinStaff Writer 
Share

The stress of a world tour has gotten to Canadian singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes, who announced he is taking a break to focus on his mental health. Wonder: The World Tour, which had just gotten underway last week, is on hold for the next three weeks — affecting 12 concert dates in all.

“I’ve been touring since I was 15 and to be honest it’s always been difficult to be on the road away from friends and family,” he posted on Instagram on Friday night. “After a few years off the road, I felt like I was ready to dive back in, but that decision was premature and unfortunately the toll of the road and the pressure has caught up to me and [I’ve] hit a breaking point.”

Mendes said in the post that he has discussed the situation with his team as well as health professionals and he’s decided to prioritize self care.

“I need to take some time to heal and take care of myself and my mental health, first and foremost,” he said.

The touring, rock star life — the open road, adoring fans and late night after-parties — has long been glamorized. But an increasing number of touring musicians are publicly addressing the very real stresses involved and canceling appearances to focus on their health.

Carlos Santana, who is on tour with Earth, Wind & Fire, passed out on stage recently at the Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston, Mich., and was taken to an ER. A representative told People magazine his collapse was due to heat exhaustion and dehydration and that he has since recovered. The 74-year-old guitarist canceled six upcoming shows in order to rest and recuperate.

Mendes — who suffered personal stress as well late last year after he and singer-songwriter Camila Cabello broke up — will resume the North American leg of his Wonder tour on July 31 in Toronto.

Entertainment & ArtsArts
Deborah Vankin

Deborah Vankin is an arts and culture writer for the Los Angeles Times. In what’s never a desk job, she has live-blogged her journey across Los Angeles with the L.A. County Museum of Art’s “big rock,” scaled downtown mural scaffolding with street artist Shepard Fairey, navigated the 101 freeway tracking the 1984 Olympic mural restorations and ridden Doug Aitken’s art train through the Barstow desert. Her award-winning interviews and profiles unearth the trends, issues and personalities in L.A.’s arts scene. Her work as a writer and editor has also appeared in Variety, LA Weekly and the New York Times, among other places. Originally from Philadelphia, she’s the author of the graphic novel “Poseurs.”

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement