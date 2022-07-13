Snopp Dogg takes a potshot at Biden with his new ‘Sleepy Joe OG’ cannabis strain

No one loves weed more than Snoop Dogg — except maybe Willie Nelson — and no one cares more about what they smoke than someone who’s previously claimed to burn through 81 blunts a day.

So you’ve got to expect that anytime you get your hands on a Snoop-endorsed strain of cannabis, you’re in for a wild ride.

If you smoke Snoop Dogg’s latest pack, though, you’ll do more than just fall asleep.

The rapper, who employs a full-time blunt roller, posted a photo of a bag of weed on his Instagram Sunday, proudly featuring a sketch of President Joe Biden above the words “Sleepy Joe OG.”

“You won’t even remember what country you are in!,” the packaging boasts, next to flags for Ukraine, China and Russia. “Where am I???” it reads under Biden’s image.

As is tradition, commenters flooded the rap mogul’s comment section with laughing emojis.

“Do I hit it and get my vote back?” quipped rapper Nhale, son of the late West Coast legend Nate Dogg.

Of course, the “Sleepy Joe” moniker has dogged the president for years, beginning in 2020 when former President Donald Trump used it to slight his then-opponent. And Snoop has trolled Biden before, photoshopping the 79-year-old politician using a stairlift to board Air Force One after Biden stumbled and fell on the stairs in March.

Snoop isn’t the biggest Trump fan, either. In 2017, he pulled a toy gun on a clown dressed as Trump in his BadBadNotGood-assisted music video for a remix of “Lavender.” (He did celebrate Trump for pardoning his friend and Death Row co-founder Michael “Harry-O” Harris in 2021.)

For Snoop, though, the roasts are nonpartisan; if you slip up, he’s likely to come and find you.