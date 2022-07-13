Advertisement
Share
Music

Snopp Dogg takes a potshot at Biden with his new ‘Sleepy Joe OG’ cannabis strain

A dreadlocked man wearing metal-frame glasses and a black jacket with a heavy gold chain around his neck.
Snoop Dogg at the 2019 AFI Fest’s opening night.
(Richard Shotwell / Invision/Associated Press)
By Kenan DraughorneStaff Writer 
Share

No one loves weed more than Snoop Dogg — except maybe Willie Nelson — and no one cares more about what they smoke than someone who’s previously claimed to burn through 81 blunts a day.

So you’ve got to expect that anytime you get your hands on a Snoop-endorsed strain of cannabis, you’re in for a wild ride.

If you smoke Snoop Dogg’s latest pack, though, you’ll do more than just fall asleep.

The rapper, who employs a full-time blunt roller, posted a photo of a bag of weed on his Instagram Sunday, proudly featuring a sketch of President Joe Biden above the words “Sleepy Joe OG.”

“You won’t even remember what country you are in!,” the packaging boasts, next to flags for Ukraine, China and Russia. “Where am I???” it reads under Biden’s image.

A photo of Snoop Dogg

Music

Inflation is so bad that Snoop Dogg just gave his full-time blunt roller a raise

Rap legend Snoop Dogg knows the cost of living is rising, and he’s doing his part to keep his personal blunt roller happy.

As is tradition, commenters flooded the rap mogul’s comment section with laughing emojis.

“Do I hit it and get my vote back?” quipped rapper Nhale, son of the late West Coast legend Nate Dogg.

Of course, the “Sleepy Joe” moniker has dogged the president for years, beginning in 2020 when former President Donald Trump used it to slight his then-opponent. And Snoop has trolled Biden before, photoshopping the 79-year-old politician using a stairlift to board Air Force One after Biden stumbled and fell on the stairs in March.

A photo of Snoop Dogg

Music

Snoop Dogg buys Death Row Records, onetime label home and gangsta rap powerhouse

‘It feels good to have ownership of the label I was part of at the beginning of my career,’ Snoop Dogg said in a statement.

Snoop isn’t the biggest Trump fan, either. In 2017, he pulled a toy gun on a clown dressed as Trump in his BadBadNotGood-assisted music video for a remix of “Lavender.” (He did celebrate Trump for pardoning his friend and Death Row co-founder Michael “Harry-O” Harris in 2021.)

Advertisement

For Snoop, though, the roasts are nonpartisan; if you slip up, he’s likely to come and find you.

MusicCannabis
Kenan Draughorne

Kenan Draughorne is a reporter at the Los Angeles Times and was a member of the 2021-22 Los Angeles Times Fellowship class. When he’s not writing a story, you can find him skating across Dockweiler Beach, playing the drums or furiously updating his Spotify playlists.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement