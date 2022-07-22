Billie Eilish was happier than ever while dancing to her own song at Dodger Stadium

Billie Eilish’s U.S. tour is over, but fans at Dodger Stadium were given a free performance by the Grammy-winning singer at Thursday night’s Dodgers vs. Giants game.

Her preferred medium of the night? Dance.

During a half-inning break, Eilish was caught on camera dancing to her 2019 mega hit “Bad Guy” as it played on the stadium speakers. Sitting behind the dugout with friends and her brother Finneas, she jumped out of her seat with a big smile while being filmed on the jumbotron and began showing her moves, all while the stadium erupted in cheers.

Did Eilish’s presence and energy lift the Dodgers to victory? That’s impossible to say, but baseball is the most superstitious of all the sports, and the Dodgers’ Twitter account seemed to notice the correlation (yes, correlation does not mean causation, please calm down, stats nerds).

“1-0 when @billieeilish and @finneas are here,” tweeted the team’s official account Thursday night after the Dodgers’ 9-6 victory over San Francisco.

Her Dodgers dance came the same day the 20-year-old artist released two new songs.

"[A] little surprise for youuuuuuuu…… TWO NEW ONES!!!! ‘TV’ and ‘The 30th’ !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!” Eilish wrote in an Instagram post Thursday. "[T]hese songs mean so so much to me. i am so happy for them to be yours.❤️ “Guitar Songs” OUT NOW!!!!!”

Eilish first debuted “TV” at a Manchester concert last month and promptly made headlines for its discussion of Roe vs. Wade.

“And I’ll be in denial for at least a little while / What about the plans we made? / The internet’s gone wild watching movie stars on trial / While they’re overturning Roe v. Wade,” she sings.

In an interview with Zane Lowe this week, Eilish talked about her choice to include the line about the Supreme Court decision.

“We wrote that line a few weeks before it was officially overturned. It was a placeholder of doom,” the “Ocean Eyes” singer said.

She then recalled the moment she got news of historic reversal.

“My mom came out, and she just stood there, and she went, ‘They overturned it.’ We all were just like... God, it was like a curtain of doom. I mean, there was almost no even reaction,” she said.

“I had this, I guess, now that I think about it, unrealistic hope that that wouldn’t happen. We wrote that line when the news got out about the fact that they’re considering overturning it, and we wrote that line then. It’s a really scary world right now.”