Advertisement
Share
Music

Kanye West defends selling Yeezy apparel in bags on the floor: ‘I’m an innovator’

A man wearing a black suit and a gold chain around his neck.
Kanye West has been making headlines for his latest collaboration with the clothing store Gap.
(Evan Agostini / Invision / Associated Press)
By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
Share

Kanye West is shutting down critics who shamed him for selling his new Yeezy apparel in large sacks that some likened to garbage bags.

In a Thursday interview with Fox News, the rapper dismissed his haters and explained that his latest collaboration with the clothing store Gap is part of his mission to make fashion more egalitarian and accessible. He also clarified that the clothes are being displayed in construction bags, not trash bags.

“Look, man, I’m an innovator,” West told Fox News correspondent Eric Shawn outside a Gap store in Times Square.

“I’m not here to sit up and apologize about my ideas. That’s exactly what the media tries to do: Make us apologize for any idea that doesn’t fall under exactly the way they want us to think.”

Kanye West wearing sunglasses and a gold necklace

Music

Kanye West trashes his new Yeezy Gap line by selling clothes from bags on the floor

Rapper Kanye West’s sales approach for his latest Yeezy merch is definitely a choice. And Twitter has a lot of thoughts, per usual.

Ye’s remarks come days after a viral tweet from @owen__lang showed the Yeezy merch piled in giant bags on the Gap floor. The tweeter claimed in the caption that a Gap sales associate said, “Ye got mad” when he saw the clothes on hangers and insisted employees return the items to the sacks.

Advertisement

In response to the photos, one person accused the musician of having a “fetish with the homeless as ‘fashion muses,’” while another “couldn’t imagine paying $200 for basic clothes out of a bag on the floor.”

The “Flashing Lights” hitmaker has previously stated that his Yeezy-Gap collection, which ranges from a $40 lanyard to a $340 parka, was inspired by “the children” and “the homeless.”

“It’s not a joke,” Ye told Fox News. “This is not a game. This is not just some celebrity collaboration. This is my life. I’m fighting for a position to be able to change clothing and bring the best design to the people.”

A man wearing a black suit and a gold chain around his neck

Music

Kanye West declares ‘Skete Davidson dead at 28’ after breakup with Kim Kardashian

Kanye West is happy about Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian’s breakup. So much so that he killed off the “Skete” moniker he created this year.

MusicEntertainment & Arts
Christi Carras

Christi Carras is an entertainment reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a Times intern after graduating from UCLA and has also worked at Variety, the Hollywood Reporter and CNN.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement