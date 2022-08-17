Advertisement
Share
Music

Kanye West trashes his new Yeezy Gap line by selling clothes from bags on the floor

Kanye West wearing sunglasses and a gold necklace
Kanye West attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscars party in Beverly Hills.
(Evan Agostini / Invision / AP)
By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
Share

Kanye West is getting hate on social media for his unusual sales approach to his Yeezy collaboration with Gap.

In a viral tweet this week, @owen__lang shared a photo of the rapper’s new Yeezy apparel spilling over what look like oversized garbage bags inside the clothing store. According to the Twitter sleuth, a Gap sales associate claimed that “Ye got mad” when he saw the clothes displayed on hangers and insisted employees return the merch to the giant sacks.

The Gap staff “won’t help you find ur size too,” @owen_lang added, “you just have to just dig through everything.”

The tweet — which has amassed more than 60,000 likes and more than 5,000 retweets — comes days after the “Donda” artist revealed via Instagram that his latest Yeezy designs were inspired by “the children” and “the homeless.” Available to purchase on the Yeezy-Gap website are a number of baggy black sweatshirts, sweatpants, T-shirts, tank tops, jumpsuits and other items ranging in price from $40 (a lanyard keychain) to $340 (a parka).

A man wearing a black suit and a gold chain around his neck

Music

Kanye West declares ‘Skete Davidson dead at 28’ after breakup with Kim Kardashian

Kanye West is happy about Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian’s breakup. So much so that he killed off the “Skete” moniker he created this year.

“Kanye’s fetish with the homeless as ‘fashion muses’ it’s everything that is wrong with billionaires,” tweeted @GrushenkaH. “they no longer see the plight of people, they don’t see humans that are suffering, they see opportunities to be ‘edgy’ and profit from it…it’s disgusting.”

“I love Kanye but couldn’t imagine paying $200 for basic clothes out of a bag on the floor,” tweeted @PretzelPapi. “These aren’t CD/TLR fans, rich kids/Hypebeasts don’t mind going out of their way to look trendy/cool. I think he exploits their vanity to build his empire.”

Advertisement

When Twitter user @1khalfani posted a pic of the bagged Yeezy merch at a different Gap store and reported that “everything was folded” and employees “helped find sizes,” another person with the Twitter handle @dfsMCNiiCK joked, “You’re about to get that GAP location shut down.”

A man in purple sings while others in purple sing and crowd around him

Music

As Coachella approaches, Kanye West’s legacy hangs by a thread

Ye’s discography and celebrity mean he can still headline mega music festivals. But his latest outbursts and threats may be too much for fans to bear.

It’s been less than two weeks since the much-discussed musician last made headlines for publishing — and then deleting — an Instagram post that read, “Skete Davidson dead at age 28.” Skete is the derogatory nickname Ye decided to call Pete Davidson after the “Saturday Night Live” alum began dating Ye’s ex, Kim Kardashian.

The comedian and the reality TV star broke up days before West falsely declared Davidson “dead” on social media.

Ye’s controversial Instagram post also targeted Kid Cudi, making fun of the rapper for recently stopping his Rolling Loud festival set after he was hit with a water bottle thrown by someone in the crowd. West previously removed Cudi from his “Donda 2" album because the “Pursuit of Happiness” hitmaker is pals with Davidson.

A man wearing a black suit and a gold chain around his neck

Music

Is Kanye West being stigmatized over mental-health issues? One ‘View’ host thinks so

‘The View’s’ Sunny Hostin defended rapper Ye after he was pulled from the Grammys, but her co-hosts say his erratic behavior has gone on for too long.

“Do you know how it feels to wake up one day, look at your social media, and you’re trending because somebody’s talking some s— about you?” Cudi told Esquire magazine in an interview published Wednesday. “And then you got this person’s trolls sending you messages on Instagram and Twitter? All in your comments? That s— pissed me off. ... That he used his power to f— with me. ... You f— with my mental health now, bro.”

“I’m not one of your kids. I’m not Kim,” Cudi added. “It don’t matter if I’m friends with Pete or not friends with Pete. None of this s— had anything to do with me. ... If you can’t be a grown man and deal with the fact that you lost your woman? That’s not my f— problem. You need to own up to your s— like every man in this life has. I’ve lost women, too. And I’ve had to own up to it. I don’t need that in my life. I don’t need it.”

Music
Christi Carras

Christi Carras is an entertainment reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a Times intern after graduating from UCLA and has also worked at Variety, the Hollywood Reporter and CNN.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement