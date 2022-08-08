Kanye West declares ‘Skete Davidson dead at 28’ after breakup with Kim Kardashian

No one seems more excited that Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian have broken up than Kanye West.

West shared — and then deleted — an edited photo on Instagram on Monday morning of the New York Times front page, with bold text that reads simply: “Skete Davidson dead at age 28.” West created the “Skete” moniker for Davidson in March, when he was publicly attacking his ex Kardashian’s then-boyfriend on almost a daily basis via Instagram memes and music videos.

But Ye didn’t stop at Davidson: The fine print of the newspaper also pokes fun at former collaborator Kid Cudi, who recently left the Rolling Loud stage midperformance after he was hit with a water bottle by “fans” in the crowd. The bottom of the front page reads, “Kid Cudi meant to play funeral but fearful of bottle throwers.”

Cudi had stepped in for West as a Rolling Loud headliner after the “Donda” artist bailed at the last minute. Surprisingly, West then appeared as a special guest during Lil Durk’s set, performing his song “Father Stretch My Hands” (which features Cudi).

Ye deleted the meme hours after posting, reverting his Instagram to its blank slate. According to the Daily Mail, Kardashian was upset and asked him to take the meme down, although he initially refused.

Advertisement

West hasn’t been as active on Instagram lately, occasionally posting and then deleting about clothing drops and his other business ventures. Meanwhile, his divorce with Kardashian continues to drag on, with Ye last week losing his fifth divorce lawyer, Samantha Spector. She asked Friday to be removed from the case after saying that the relationship with her client was broken beyond repair.