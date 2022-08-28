Advertisement
Music

Bad Bunny becomes first non-English-language act to win VMA for artist of the year

A man in sunglasses and a white suit performing on a stage filled with blue fog
Bad Bunny performs a 2022 show at Hard Rock Stadium in Florida.
(Lynne Sladky / Associated Press)
By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
Bad Bunny made history Sunday at the Video Music Awards, becoming the first non-English-language performer to win the prize for artist of the year.

The Puerto Rican reggaeton sensation was nominated for the honor alongside Drake, Ed Sheeran, Harry Styles, Jack Harlow, Lil Nas X and Lizzo. His hit song “Tití Me Preguntó" also received a VMA nomination this year for the best Latin award.

During the MTV telecast, Bad Bunny performed live from Yankee Stadium in New York as part of his World’s Hottest Tour. Other acts on the VMA performance lineup this year included Nicki Minaj, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Jack Harlow, Blackpink, Panic! at the Disco, Anitta, Snoop Dogg, Eminem and Lizzo.

In May, Bad Bunny released his fourth studio album, “Un Verano Sin Ti,” which was the second all-Spanish-language record to debut atop the Billboard 200 chart in the United States, according to MTV. When it came out, the 28-year-old musician’s latest LP was also Spotify’s most-streamed album of 2022.

Bad Bunny wasn’t the only artist breaking barriers on Sunday night. Blackpink also became the first female K-pop group to win the award for group of the year, according to Teen Vogue. In its U.S. awards show debut, the quartet performed its new single, “Pink Venom,” during the VMA ceremony on live TV for the first time.

MusicTelevision
Christi Carras

Christi Carras is an entertainment reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a Times intern after graduating from UCLA and has also worked at Variety, the Hollywood Reporter and CNN.

