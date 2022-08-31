Bauhaus cancels rest of North American tour after frontman Peter Murphy goes to rehab

Bauhaus has cut its 2022 tour short, announcing Wednesday in a statement that it has canceled its North American tour dates “for the remainder of the year” as frontman Peter Murphy, 65, prioritizes his health.

“Following a string of critically-hailed reunion shows across continents, Peter Murphy will be entering a rehabilitation facility to attend to his health and well-being,” the statement said.

In April, the group — composed of Murphy, Daniel Ash, Kevin Haskins and David J — announced their latest tour dates. The band performed at Pasadena’s Cruel World Festival in May before heading to Northern California, Colorado and Arizona.

They most recently performed Aug. 27 at EDP Vilar de Mouros in Portugal. Bauhaus was set to return to North America with a stop in Toronto on Sept. 6, with the final show set for Sept. 23 at the Tabernacle in Atlanta.

Fans should contact their point of purchase for ticket refunds, according to the release.

Murphy’s upcoming time in rehab comes three years after he suffered a heart attack in New York. In 2019, the singer was hospitalized after he experienced shortness of breath while preparing to perform at Greenwich Village’s Le Poisson Rouge where he had a residency. His shows were indefinitely postponed.

Like most artists, Bauhaus took a break from live performances in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which was a “challenging phase.”

“This situation is unprecedented and incredibly dynamic with a continually moving target. We, the band and our team, are working diligently to establish new time frames for the concerts. Please note - ‘where possible’ original tickets will remain valid for the new dates. We thank you for your continued patience,” the band wrote on Instagram in May 2020. “Please keep safe and we look forward to playing again as soon as it is possible.”