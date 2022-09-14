Advertisement
Share
Music

Nicki Minaj quickly sues for defamation against blogger who called her a ‘cokehead’

A woman with light blond and pink hair and hoop earrings making a kissy face
Nicki Minaj, pictured at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards, has filed a defamation lawsuit against a blogger.
(Frazer Harrison / Getty Images)
By Alexandra Del RosarioStaff Writer 
Share

She may be a “Super Freaky Girl,” but Nicki Minaj says she’s not what gossip blogger “Nosey Heaux” makes her out to be.

The Grammy-nominated rapper is seeking $75,000 in damages in a defamation lawsuit against Marley Green, the personality behind Nosey Heaux. The blogger allegedly made “outrageously” defamatory comments about Minaj and her family, according to the suit filed Wednesday in New York Supreme Court.

At the center of the suit are a video Green posted to Twitter on Monday and comments the blogger previously made about Minaj’s son. In Monday’s video, Green allegedly said that the rapper was “shoving all this cocaine up her nose.”

“We all know it’s true. F— listen, I can’t even say ‘allegedly’ with that ‘cause I — we know it’s true. I’m not saying allegedly on that,” Green said. “Nicki Minaj is a cokehead. Her husband is a rapist. We all saw that, I covered that for weeks.”

A woman and man hold hands while sitting on wooden chairs

Music

Nicki Minaj’s husband gets home confinement for failing to register as a sex offender

The rapper’s husband, Kenneth Petty, was sentenced to a year of home confinement and three years’ probation for not registering as a sex offender in California.

Advertisement

The complaint claims that the video calling Minaj a “cokehead” received nearly 2,000 likes on Twitter and more than 260 retweets, leading to a “firestorm of social media attention.” The suit also claims that Minaj “has never used cocaine.”

Minaj is also seeking damages for “vile” remarks about her 1-year-old son.

TMZ reported that Green said Minaj’s “whole bloodline is disgusting” and suggested that her “baby is going to be a rapist too.” She was referring to the rapper’s husband, Kenneth Petty, who failed to register in California as a sex offender earlier this year after he was convicted of attempted rape in New York in 1995.

Nicki Minaj

Music

Sexual-assault victim suing Nicki Minaj and her husband speaks out on what happened

Jennifer Hough, who was sexually assaulted by Nicki Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty, detailed her lawsuit’s allegations against the couple on ‘The Real.’

The suit also alleges that Green is working for another female musician who has allegedly “repeatedly used other social media intermediaries in a hopeless effort to advance her career.”

In her latest legal battle, Minaj enlisted attorney Judd Burstein. But the rapper’s also taking things into her own hands on social media.

“Now let’s hope the ppl you guys r doing all this dirty work for love you enough to hire top notch lawyers for you & to pay your bills once I own your blogs, your shows, those IG pages y’all tried to protect so bad,” Minaj tweeted on Wednesday. “Couple artists in the folder too. I’ll own your publishing. Duds”

MusicEntertainment & Arts
Alexandra Del Rosario

Alexandra Del Rosario is an entertainment reporter on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. Before The Times, she was a television reporter at Deadline Hollywood, where she first served as an associate editor. She has written about a wide range of topics including TV ratings, casting and development, video games and AAPI representation. Del Rosario is a UCLA graduate and also worked at the Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement