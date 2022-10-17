Bad Bunny leads American Music Award nominees with eight nods

Bad Bunny could continue his reign with the announcement Monday of the 2022 American Music Awards nominations.

The Puerto Rican “Neverita” singer leads this year’s nominations with eight nods, including for male Latin artist, which he won in 2021. Bad Bunny is also in the running for top artist, music video and pop album. .

Beyoncé, Drake and Taylor Swift, are close behind with six nominations apiece. Each one also received nods for the artist of the year award. Also receiving AMA nominations on Monday were Lizzo, Harry Styles, the Weeknd, Latto and Steve Lacy.

Monday’s crop of nominations isn’t anything new for Bad Bunny. For the 2021 AMAs, the “Me Porto Bonito” singer received five nominations, also winning the Latin album category.

Fans can now cast their votes on the AMA website. The 2022 AMAs will air live on ABC on Sunday, Nov. 20, at 8 p.m. Pacific from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

See the full list of 2022 AMA nominees below:

Artist of the Year

Adele

Bad Bunny

Beyoncé

Drake

Harry Styles

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

New Artist of the Year

Dove Cameron

Gayle

Latto

Måneskin

Steve Lacy

Collaboration of the Year

Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and “Encanto” Cast, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”

Elton John and Dua Lipa, “Cold Heart - PNAU Remix”

Future ft. Drake and Tems, “Wait For U”

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”

The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber, “Stay”

Touring Artist

Bad Bunny

Coldplay

Ed Sheeran

Elton John

The Rolling Stones

Music Video

Adele, “Easy On Me”

Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone, “Me Porto Bonito”

Harry Styles, “As It Was”

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, “INDUSTRY BABY”

Taylor Swift, “All Too Well: The Short Film”

Male pop artist

Bad Bunny

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles

The Weeknd

Female pop artist

Adele

Beyoncé

Doja Cat

Lizzo

Taylor Swift

Pop duo or group

BTS

Coldplay

Imagine Dragons

Måneskin

OneRepublic

Pop album

Adele, “30"

Bad Bunny, “Un Verano Sin Ti”

Beyoncé, “Renaissance”

Harry Styles, “Harry’s House”

Taylor Swift, “Red (Taylor’s Version)”

The Weeknd, “Dawn FM”

Pop song

Adele, “Easy on Me”

Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and Encanto Cast, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”

Harry Styles, “As It Was”

Lizzo, “About Damn Time”

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”

Male country artist

Chris Stapleton

Cody Johnson

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Walker Hayes

Female country artist

Carrie Underwood

Lainey Wilson

Maren Morris

Miranda Lambert

Taylor Swift

Country duo or group

Dan + Shay

Lady A

Old Dominion

Parmalee

Zac Brown Band

Country album

Carrie Underwood, “Denim & Rhinestones”

Luke Combs, “Growin’ Up”

Cody Johnson, “Human: The Double Album”

Taylor Swift, “Red (Taylor’s Version)”

Walker Hayes, “Country Stuff: The Album”

Country song

Chris Stapleton, “You Should Probably Leave”

Cody Johnson, “’Til You Can’t”

Dustin Lynch ft. MacKenzie Porter, “Thinking ‘Bout You”

Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan, “Buy Dirt”

Morgan Wallen, “Wasted on You”

Male hip-hop artist

Drake

Future

Kendrick Lamar

Lil Baby

Lil Durk

Female hip-hop artist

Cardi B

GloRilla

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Hip-hop album

Future, “I Never Liked You”

Gunna, “DS4EVER”

Kendrick Lamar, “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers”

Lil Durk, “7220"

Polo G, “Hall of Fame 2.0"

Hip-hop song

Future ft. Drake and Tems, “Wait For U”

Jack Harlow, “First Class”

Kodak Black, “Super Gremlin”

Latto, “Big Energy”

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”

Male R&B artist

Brent Faiyaz

Chris Brown

Givēon

Lucky Daye

The Weeknd

Female R&B artist

Beyoncé

Doja Cat

Muni Long

Summer Walker

SZA

R&B album

Beyoncé, “Renaissance”

Drake, “Honestly, Nevermind”

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak), “An Evening with Silk Sonic”

Summer Walker, “Still Over It”

The Weeknd, “Dawn FM”

R&B song

Beyoncé, “Break My Soul”

Muni Long, “Hrs And Hrs”

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak), “Smokin Out The Window”

SZA, “I Hate U”

Wizkid ft. Tems, “Essence”

Male Latin artist

Bad Bunny

Farruko

J Balvin

Jhayco

Rauw Alejandro

Female Latin artist

Anitta

Becky G

Kali Uchis

Karol G

Rosalía

Latin duo or group

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Calibre 50

Eslabon Armado

Grupo Firme

Yahritza Y Su Esencia

Latin album

Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti

Farruko, La 167

J Balvin, Jose

Rauw Alejandro, Vice Versa

Rosalía, Motomami

Latin song

Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone, “Me Porto Bonito”

Becky G x Karol G, “MAMIII”

Karol G, “Provenza”

Rauw Alejandro, “Todo de Ti”

Sebastián Yatra, “Dos Oruguitas”

Rock artist

Imagine Dragons

Machine Gun Kelly

Måneskin

Red Hot Chili Peppers

The Lumineers

Rock song

Foo Fighters, “Love Dies Young”

Imagine Dragons x JID, “Enemy”

Kate Bush, “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)”

Måneskin, “Beggin’”

Red Hot Chili Peppers, “Black Summer”

Rock album

Coldplay, Music of the Spheres

Ghost, Impera

Imagine Dragons, Mercury – Act 1

Machine Gun Kelly, mainstream sellout

Red Hot Chili Peppers, Unlimited Love

Inspirational artist

Anne Wilson

for King & Country

Katy Nichole

Matthew West

Phil Wickham

Gospel artist

CeCe Winans

DOE

E. Dewey Smith

Maverick City Music

Tamela Mann

Dance/electronic artist

Diplo

Marshmello

Swedish House Mafia

The Chainsmokers

Tiësto

Soundtrack

“Elvis 2"

“Encanto”

“Sing 2"

“Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4"

“Top Gun: Maverick”

Afrobeats artist

Burna Boy

CKay

Fireboy DML

Tems

Wizkid

K-pop artist

Blackpink

BTS

Seventeen

Tomorrow X Together

Twice