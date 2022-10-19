Paramore reschedules L.A. concert due to COVID-19 but sets spooky makeup date

Coronavirus is posing some “Hard Times” for rock band Paramore, which announced on Tuesday that it will no longer play its Thursday show at the Wiltern in Los Angeles.

“Due to a case of COVID-19 within the touring party, we will be rescheduling our show on Thursday, October 20 at The Wiltern in Los Angeles,” the group said in statement posted to its official Instagram story.

However, the rock trio, fronted by Hayley Williams, gave its Angeleno fans some good news, sharing that the “show will now be on Monday, October 31.”

Paramore said tickets for the now-canceled Thursday concert will be valid for the rescheduled show on Halloween. Those who can’t make the new show can get refunds, through Oct. 25, the Instagram story said.

In the meantine, Paramore will play the first weekend of the When We Were Young festival in Las Vegas on Saturday and Sunday. Then the band will come to Los Angeles for a separate show at the Belasco theater on Oct. 27, return to Vegas for a Saturday set at the second weekend of When We Were Young and then make its way to the Wiltern.

Paramore will continue its tour playing Toronto, Chicago, New York and Oklahoma City. The band’s last tour stop of the year will be at the Orpheum Theater in Omaha, Neb.

Paramore isn’t alone in tour cancellations. Also on Tuesday, Car Seat Headrest frontman Will Toledo announced that the indie-rock band will no longer appear at the When We Were Young festival and is canceling its California tour.

“After another month of struggling to regain my health, I am currently forced to face the fact that my body lacks the basic levels of functionality necessary to leave the house most days, let alone embark on a tour,” Toledo wrote to fans in an Instagram statement.

The update came a month after Toledo made a similar announcement for a New Jersey show in September.

“Due to continued health issues, we will be unable perform at next week’s Frantic City Fest,” he said Sept. 17 on Instagram. “I deeply regret having to pull out, & remain in hope that these issues will be resolved without further cancellations.”