Advertisement
Share
Music

The Boss is back: Bruce Springsteen sets ‘Tonight Show’ residency ahead of new album

Bruce Springsteen holding a guitar on a stage
Bruce Springsteen will have a four-night residency on “The Tonight Show,” hosted by Jimmy Fallon.
(Greg Allen / Invision/Associated Press)
By Alexandra Del RosarioStaff Writer 
Share

Bruce Springsteen is booked and busy this month, with a new album dropping tonight and an extended stay at “The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon” on the horizon.

The “Dancing in the Dark” singer announced Wednesday that he will have a short residency on the NBC late-night show to showcase songs from his 21st studio album, “Only the Strong Survive.”

Springsteen’s four-night stand on “The Tonight Show” starts Monday and then returns for the show’s Nov. 15, Nov. 16 and Nov. 24 episodes.

Advertisement
Bruce Springsteen performs during reopening night of "Springsteen on Broadway" on June 26, 2021 in New York City.

Music

Bruce Springsteen sells music catalog to Sony in record-breaking, $500-million deal

Bruce Springsteen’s massive deal to sell his catalog to Sony Music Entertainment is the largest yet during a recent gold rush for music rights.

The Boss has been a guest on the show twice before, most recently in December 2020 to promote his album “Letter to You.”

Next week’s gigs will mark his first time performing on the talk show.

The “Tonight Show” announcement comes on the heels of Springsteen’s new album, a collection of cover songs, being released at 9 p.m. Pacific tonight.

“ONLY THE STRONG SURVIVE celebrates 15 soul music gems from the legendary catalogues of Motown, Gamble and Huff, Stax and many more,” Springsteen wrote on Instagram in September.

Bruce Springsteen performs at Stand Up For Heroes in New York on Nov. 1, 2016.

Music

Bruce Springsteen’s artifacts are heading to the Grammy Museum in L.A.

Bruce Springsteen’s handwritten set lists and a favorite guitar are among the items that will be part of a museum exhibit this fall in Los Angeles.

That same month, the Grammy Museum announced the interactive exhibit “Bruce Springsteen Live!” Among the featured artifacts are performance footage, instruments, costumes and interviews. The Los Angeles exhibit, which opened in October, will run through April 2.

Next year, the singer will hit the road with the E Street Band. The tour will kick off in February at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla., with stops across the country and in Europe.

MusicEntertainment & ArtsTelevision
Alexandra Del Rosario

Alexandra Del Rosario is an entertainment reporter on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. Before The Times, she was a television reporter at Deadline Hollywood, where she first served as an associate editor. She has written about a wide range of topics including TV ratings, casting and development, video games and AAPI representation. Del Rosario is a UCLA graduate and also worked at the Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement