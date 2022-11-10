The Boss is back: Bruce Springsteen sets ‘Tonight Show’ residency ahead of new album

Bruce Springsteen is booked and busy this month, with a new album dropping tonight and an extended stay at “The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon” on the horizon.

The “Dancing in the Dark” singer announced Wednesday that he will have a short residency on the NBC late-night show to showcase songs from his 21st studio album, “Only the Strong Survive.”

Springsteen’s four-night stand on “The Tonight Show” starts Monday and then returns for the show’s Nov. 15, Nov. 16 and Nov. 24 episodes.

The Boss has been a guest on the show twice before, most recently in December 2020 to promote his album “Letter to You.”

Next week’s gigs will mark his first time performing on the talk show.

The “Tonight Show” announcement comes on the heels of Springsteen’s new album, a collection of cover songs, being released at 9 p.m. Pacific tonight.

“ONLY THE STRONG SURVIVE celebrates 15 soul music gems from the legendary catalogues of Motown, Gamble and Huff, Stax and many more,” Springsteen wrote on Instagram in September.

That same month, the Grammy Museum announced the interactive exhibit “Bruce Springsteen Live!” Among the featured artifacts are performance footage, instruments, costumes and interviews. The Los Angeles exhibit, which opened in October, will run through April 2.

Next year, the singer will hit the road with the E Street Band. The tour will kick off in February at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla., with stops across the country and in Europe.