Days after halting show at the Greek, Morrissey says his new album will be delayed

The hits keep on coming for Morrissey fans: His upcoming album release has been delayed, according to the rocker, who described the situation as “Bonfire Unlit.”

“‘Bonfire of Teenagers’ is no longer scheduled for a February release, as stated by this site,” the Smiths’ former frontman wrote on his website. “Its fate is exclusively in the hands of Capitol Records (Los Angeles.)”

The Andrew Watt-produced project has been largely done for a year and a half, according to Spin. The 11-track album is said to be the product of several sessions at the Grammy-winning producer’s Beverly Hills studio and features contributions from several old and current members of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, including ex-guitarist Josh Klinghoffer, drummer Chad Smith and bassist Flea, along with Morrissey band member Jesse Tobias. (Iggy Pop and Miley Cyrus reportedly contribute guest vocals on the album.)

Morrissey, 63, debuted several of the album’s tracks this year during concerts, including “I Am Veronica,” “Rebels Without Applause,” “Sure Enough, the Telephone Rings,” “I Live in Oblivion,” “Kerouac’s Crack” and “Saint in a Stained Glass Window.”

Representatives for the musician and for Capitol Records did not immediately respond Tuesday to The Times’ requests for comment.

The disappointing news comes days after the prickly British rocker abruptly walked offstage about 30 minutes into his Saturday show at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, where he was performing the second night of his Live in Concert tour.

“As I think you know, it’s extremely cold,” he told the crowd before leaving, according to fan footage posted on Twitter. “Can you tell? I can. However, we will steam on. Where to? God knows.”

The temperature in Los Angeles had dipped to about 49 degrees that night and reportedly was in the mid-50s during the set.

Morrissey continued to play for a bit, then reportedly left the stage. After that, a band member returned to the stage to address the crowd.

“Sorry, but due to unforeseen circumstances, the show is not to continue. Very sorry. We’ll see you next time. Apologies,” he said, as the crowd got audibly upset.

“Summary of Morrissey concert: he came out in a T-shirt of himself, smoked a cig on stage, sang five songs, and then ended the concert. my mom WARNED ME,” tweeted a fan in attendance.

“So, Morrissey just walked off the stage at Greek Theatre after 30 min. Apparently, he was too cold. Meanwhile, it’s in the 50s,” wrote another.

On Sunday, Morrissey thanked fans on Instagram but did not offer an explanation about the show stoppage.

“Thank you for coming out last night, LA. We love you and are grateful for your support,” he wrote. “Please stand by for further announcements coming shortly.”

Though commenting was disabled on that post, fans flooded the comments section of an earlier Instagram post to share their disappointment about the cancellation. Meanwhile, the Greek Theatre has said that the show is being postponed, rather than canceled, prompting many to voice complaints about not getting refunds.

“So disappointed! The Greek Theater’s website is showing the show is postponed. I just want a refund. While they are at it please refund me for the $30 drink I didn’t even have time to finish before the show ended,” said one comment.

“We are so bummed about the show being canceled half way through. Over $1,500 in tickets and parking. People make sacrifices to attend these shows,” said another comment.

“Woke up this morning STILL feeling disappointed from last night’s show! Over 1hr late, played for 1hr 20mins if that & just left! No encore or a good night,” added another

“If you can’t hang, don’t tour anymore. Money is tight for everyone these days & people saved money to see you, what a disappointment you are,” wrote another Instagram user.

But other fans, some of whom have dismissed the singer’s increasingly right-wing rhetoric over the years, were more sympathetic.

“I think it’s absolutely right that a man in his 60’s makes his health & well-being a priority, even if it means rescheduling a show,” wrote a Twitter user. “Sad that so many people that are apparently big enough fans to go to a Morrissey show are angry at him for the unforgivable crime of being human.”

Representatives for the Greek Theatre did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for comment.