Modest Mouse drummer Jeremiah Green diagnosed with stage four cancer

The drummer and founding member of rock band Modest Mouse, Jeremiah Green, has been diagnosed with stage four cancer, according to a family member.

Green’s mother Carol Namatame, announced her son’s diagnosis on Christmas Day on Facebook.

“Please send healing vibes for my son, Jeremiah Green, who is battling stage 4 cancer,” Namatame wrote. “He is so strong and so brave and hanging in there!”

On Monday, Marco Collins, a popular rock radio DJ, shared that Green had pulled out of the band’s tour to undergo chemotherapy treatments.

“Despite having a stage 4 diagnosis, his prognosis is good!” Collins continued. “Also his oncologist is a big [Modest Mouse] fan (so he’s got that in his corner!)”

Modest Mouse had just wrapped its nearly sold-out tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of its breakthrough 1997 album, “The Lonesome Crowded West,” which established their place among notable independent rock bands of the 1990s.

Green was seen performing with the band as recently as a December performance at the Wiltern in Los Angeles, according to fan videos of the show.

From Modest beginnings ... Nearly 15 years from its Seattle grunge origins, Modest Mouse’s career has taken a mighty turn.

In the spring, Modest Mouse is scheduled to perform at music festivals throughout Latin America, including Lollapalooza Brazil, as well as make a stop in Mexico City.

Green is a founding member of the band, which formed in the suburban city of Issaquah, Wash., just outside of Seattle, in 1992. Throughout the 1990s, Modest Mouse became an influential force in the independent rock scene, amid a wave of rock talent emerging from the Pacific Northwest. When the band signed to a major label — Sony Music Entertainment’s Epic Records — Modest Mouse found more mainstream acclaim with alternative rock fans in the early 2000s.

Green remained the band’s drummer since its founding, with the exception of one album, “Good News for People Who Love Bad News,” released in 2004.