Music

Jeremiah Green, Modest Mouse drummer, dies of cancer at 45

A man with short hair playing drums on a stage illuminated with green light
Jeremiah Green of Modest Mouse performs a 2015 show at Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre in Atlanta.
(Katie Darby / Invision/AP)
By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
Modest Mouse drummer Jeremiah Green has died less than a week after his mother announced he had been diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer. He was 45.

The rock band confirmed the death of its percussionist Saturday in a loving statement shared on social media.

Green’s mother, Carol Namatame, said on Facebook that the musician “lost his courageous battle with cancer on December 31.”

“I don’t know a way to ease into this,” read the Modest Mouse statement. “Today we lost our dear friend Jeremiah. He laid down to rest and simply faded out. I’d like to say a bunch of pretty words right now, but it just isn’t the time. These will come later, and from many people. Please appreciate all the love you give, get, have given, and will get. Above all, Jeremiah was about love. We love you.”

On Facebook, Namatame wrote, “Jeremiah, drummer and founding member of the Issaquah based band Modest Mouse ... went peacefully in his sleep.”

“Jeremiah was a light to so many,” she continued in her statement. “At this time the family is requesting privacy. More information will be forthcoming including a Celebration of Life for friends and fans in the coming months. Jeremiah’s loved ones would like to thank everyone for their continued well wishes and support.”

This is a developing story.

Christi Carras

Christi Carras is an entertainment reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a Times intern after graduating from UCLA and has also worked at Variety, the Hollywood Reporter and CNN.

