Judge dismisses Ashley Morgan Smithline’s sex-assault lawsuit against Marilyn Manson

Separate portraits of a woman with long hair, left, and a man dressed in black with black hair
A federal judge has tossed a lawsuit filed by model Ashley Morgan Smithline, left, against Marilyn Manson in 2021.
(Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times, left; Evan Agostini / Invision / Associated Press)
By Jonah ValdezStaff Writer 
A judge has dismissed model Ashley Morgan Smithline’s 2021 federal lawsuit in which she alleged musician Marilyn Manson had assaulted her.

U.S. District Judge Fernando L. Aenlle-Rocha dismissed the lawsuit on Tuesday without prejudice, according to court documents obtained by The Times, which means Smithline can still sue Manson over the same allegations. She had fired her attorney in October and did not notify the court of a substitute by the December deadline.

Smithline filed the lawsuit in June 2021 and accused Manson, whose real name is Brian Hugh Warner, of sexually assaulting her multiple times in 2010.

During the first instance, she said in the suit that she awoke to her ankles and wrists tied behind her back with Manson penetrating her.

In a separate instance, the suit alleged that Manson put a pillow over her face and used a knife to cut her shoulder, inner arm and stomach. Other alleged assaults left Smithline with branding scars, Manson’s initials carved into her and a hairline fracture to her nose, the lawsuit said.

Manson has denied Smithline’s claims, saying his relationship with her lasted less than a week in 2010. “There are so many falsehoods within her claims that we wouldn’t know where to begin to answer them,” he said in a statement in 2021 shortly after the lawsuit was filed.

Smithline is one of several women who have accused Manson of sexual assault in recent years, including actor Evan Rachel Wood, who previously dated the rock artist, as well as British-born actor Esmé Bianco, who filed a separate federal lawsuit against Manson in April 2021.

The Los Angeles County district attorney’s office is also weighing whether to criminally charge Manson following a 19-month sexual abuse investigation by the county sheriff’s department. The probe looked into alleged incidents involving the singer between 2009 and 2011 in West Hollywood.

Jonah Valdez

Jonah Valdez is a reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times as a member of the 2021-22 Los Angeles Times Fellowship class, he worked for the Southern California News Group, where he covered breaking news and wrote award-winning feature stories on topics such as mass shootings, labor and human trafficking, and movements for racial justice. Valdez was raised in San Diego and attended La Sierra University in Riverside, where he edited the campus newspaper. Before graduating, Valdez interned at his hometown paper, the San Diego Union-Tribune, with its Watchdog investigations team. His previous work can be found in Voice of San Diego and the San Diego Reader. When not working, Valdez finds joy in writing and reading poetry, running, thrifting and experiencing food and music with friends and family.

