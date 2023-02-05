Advertisement
Music

Tearing up after making Grammys history, Beyoncé gives a short but sweet speech

A woman with long brown hair wearing a silver-and-gold dress and black gloves holding a trophy in front of a mic on a stage
Beyoncé accepts the award for dance/electronic music album at the 2023 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
A tearful Beyoncé delivered a short but powerful acceptance speech Sunday after making history as the artist with the most Grammy wins of all time.

With her win for dance/electronic music album (“Renaissance”), the singer broke the record previously set by orchestra conductor Georg Solti. The audience gave Beyoncé a standing ovation during the show at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Beyoncé — who leads the pack with the most Grammy nominations this year — has also claimed the awards for R&B song (“Cuff It”), traditional R&B performance (“Plastic Off the Sofa”) and dance/electronic recording (“Break My Soul”).

Below is her full acceptance speech after winning for dance/electronic music album:

Thank you so much. I’m trying not to be too emotional. I’m trying to just receive this night. I want to thank God for protecting me. Thank you, God. I’d like to thank my Uncle Johnny, who’s not here, but he’s here in spirit.

I’d like to thank my parents, my father, my mother, for loving me and pushing me. I’d like to thank my beautiful husband, my beautiful three children, who are at home watching. I’d like to thank the queer community for your love and for inventing this genre. God bless you. Thank you so much to the Grammys. Thank you.

