Music’s biggest night returns to Los Angeles on Sunday, and along with it, one of Hollywood’s grandest red carpets.

From Jennifer Lopez’s now-iconic plunging green Versace dress to Lady Gaga’s celestial Armani Privé gown, fashion history is often made on the Grammys red carpet. Today’s ceremony is sure to bring its share of memorable looks thanks to style mavens like Beyoncé — the top nominee of the 65th Grammy Awards who’s poised to break the record for most wins. It’s déjà vu as Beyoncé faces off with Adele for the night’s top prizes.

Other musicians set to take the red carpet by storm include Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Doja Cat, Lizzo, Camila Cabello, Anitta, Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige and Kim Petras.

Here are the best looks from the 2023 Grammys, updating live.

Advertisement

Bebe Rexha is pretty in pink in the name of the Grammys. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Berit Gwendolyn Gilma dons what appears to be a “Fifth Element"-inspired look. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Doja Cat stuns in a black latex gown. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Angela V. Benson looks like royalty on the red carpet. (Jon Kopaloff / WireImage)

Alisha Gaddis can buy herself flowers ... (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Norah Jones, who swept the Grammys with her debut album 20 years ago, hits the red carpet. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)