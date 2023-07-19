Thank u, delete: Ariana Grande scrubs wedding photos with Dalton Gomez from Instagram

Thank u, next! Ariana Grande, who has yet to make a public comment about her reported split from husband Dalton Gomez, is speaking volumes on Instagram where she has apparently scrubbed photos from their May 2021 nuptials.

Portraits that the “7 Rings” singer posted from their wedding, including those marking subsequent anniversaries, were still up on Ari’s grid Monday when news broke that the couple had reportedly called it quits earlier this year and was heading for divorce. By Wednesday, few photos of them together remained on her page, with the most recent being from February — and very much not in their wedding garb.

The “Thank U, Next” singer and the luxury real estate agent wed in a “tiny and intimate” ceremony held at Grande’s Montecito home after a five-month engagement. Gomez had proposed to Grande with a diamond-and-pearl ring in December 2020 after they began dating in January of that year and quarantining together during the COVID-19 pandemic. The couple was able to keep their relationship private and Grande, whose short-lived engagement to “Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson was highly publicized, reportedly enjoyed dating someone who wasn’t in the spotlight.

TMZ reported Tuesday that the pair ultimately couldn’t make their relationship work after pandemic restrictions were lifted “because their lives were vastly different.”

The disparity between their lifestyles reportedly became alarmingly apparent, with Gomez allegedly taken aback by Grande’s celebrity, schedule and obligations that took her away from L.A., where he works. The relationship was further strained by the Grammy winner’s departure for England in December to star in John M. Chu’s adaptation of “Wicked,” in which she plays Glinda the Good Witch.

The couple reportedly separated in January and remained on friendly terms. By May, they decided to give their marriage another go (that’s likely when Grande shared a pic captioned with “I love him so”) but it lasted only two weeks, TMZ said. The site also reported that Gomez has been dating for a few months and his future ex-wife is fine with it.

Speculation about Grande’s marital status peaked last weekend when she was photographed attending a Wimbledon match in London amid a slew of celebrities, including “Wicked” co-star Jonathan Bailey, without her unique engagement ring. Seemingly unfazed by the breakup reports, the r.e.m. beauty founder posted a series of photos on Instagram highlighting her time with the “Bridgerton” actor.

On Tuesday, the Daily Mail published photos of the “Sam & Cat” alum and her other co-star Cynthia Erivo, who plays the titular witch Elphaba in the film, hitting the high-street shops in London. Meanwhile, work on the musical adaptation has stalled because of the SAG-AFTRA strike among Hollywood actors.

Representatives for Grande did not immediately respond Wednesday to The Times’ request for comment.