Aerosmith cancels rest of Vegas residency because of Steven Tyler’s continued illness

Aerosmith has canceled the remainder of its residency in Las Vegas following repeated cancellations because of lead singer Steven Tyler’s illness.

“To all our fans... We are so sorry to announce we are cancelling these last two Las Vegas Shows. On the advice of doctors, Steven has to sit these out. Stay healthy and we’ll see you in the new year!” the band tweeted late Thursday, ending speculation about whether it would play the final two concerts in its re-launched residency at Park MGM.

The Aerosmith: Deuces Are Wild concerts had been scheduled for Thursday and Sunday, and were the last two of four planned shows the band was scheduled to perform this month. But none of them materialized.

The “Walk This Way” and “I Don’t Wanna Miss a Thing” hitmakers tweeted that their Friday concert was canceled only an hour and 15 minutes before showtime. Tyler, 74, was “feeling unwell and unable to perform,” but the rockers said that he was expected to make a full recovery for the Monday show. Monday came and went without a concert either and Tyler told fans via Twitter on Sunday that he needed to take “more time to rest” on doctor’s orders.

“There is nowhere we’d rather be than on stage surrounded by the greatest fans in the world,” the band said. “We sincerely apologize.”

Details about Tyler’s illness have not been disclosed.

The Deuces Are Wild residency at the Dolby Live theater celebrated the four-time Grammy Award winning band’s 50th anniversary.

The rock legends first launched the shows in April 2019 and performed through February 2020 when live events were halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The residency was relaunched in June 2021 and demand was said to be so high that they added 17 dates for the fall. But Aerosmith’s first two months of current residency shows were canceled after Tyler entered rehab in May following a decade of sobriety.

In May, his bandmates Joe Perry, Tom Hamilton, Joey Kramer and Brad Whitford announced that the frontman had “recently relapsed” following foot surgery and had “voluntarily” checked himself into treatment.

Tyler left rehab in late June after reportedly completing a successful stay.

The band returned to the Park MGM for several shows in September and November. The last concert they played there was Nov. 29 and included the songs “Draw the Line, “Walking the Dog,” “Rag Doll” and “Cryin’.”

Representatives for Tyler did not respond to The Times’ requests for further comment.