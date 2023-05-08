Dianna Agron denies inspiring this hit Taylor Swift song: ‘Oh, if only!’

I don’t know about you, but it seems Dianna Agron might not have inspired the song “22.”

The former “Glee” star addressed years-old rumors about her and Taylor Swift in a new interview with Marlow Stern of Rolling Stone. During their Q&A, Stern noted that Agron appears in the “22” liner notes “as one of the inspirations for” the Swift hit.

“Me?” Agron replied.

“Oh, if only! That’s more because of a friendship than being the inspiration for the song. But I would not be the person to ask about that. I cannot claim that!”

Advertisement

When Stern informed Agron that some fans and media outlets speculated at the time that she and the “Red” artist were in a relationship, the “Clock” actor remarked, “That is so interesting.”

“I mean, there have been many stories about my dating life that are so wildly untrue,” she continued. “That’s funny.”

Agron also spoke to Rolling Stone about her upcoming projects “Clock” and “The Chosen One,” as well as her Jewish heritage and her formative time on “Glee.” She admitted that her experiences starring in the popular musical series as a young woman ranged from “appropriate to terribly inappropriate, especially if you’re playing a character who people find to be attractive.”

(Agron portrayed cheer captain and glee club member Quinn Fabray in the Ryan Murphy show.)

Show Tracker ‘Glee’ star Dianna Agron responds to GQ controversy This article was originally on a blog post platform and may be missing photos, graphics or links.

The “young and sexy” label was “the hardest thing for me to reconcile with,” Agron told Rolling Stone.

“I was a pretty nerdy kid and not much has changed, so I didn’t ever really feel comfortable dolling up or expressing my sexuality in that way, because I didn’t even fully understand how I felt about my own sexuality. I really came of age on that show. I was 22 when it started. There were things that happened where I had to learn how to use my voice to advocate for myself, and I wish people would have had more of an awareness to support me or ask my permission.”

The Swift rumor wasn’t the only gossip Agron discussed during her conversation with Rolling Stone. She also responded to reports that she was “barred from the Cory Monteith tribute episode” of “Glee.” (Agron’s co-star and occasional onscreen love interest died of an accidental overdose in 2013. He was 31.)

Tabloids reported at the time that Agron was excluded from the memorial episode at the behest of a cast member and one of the series creators. The Daily Mail printed that the “reason for the snub is alleged to be a widespread dislike of the actress.”

“Not true,” Agron said.

“There are so many false pieces of information out there. That’s the weirdest thing that you have to learn in this industry — you don’t comment on things that are untrue, because that gives them more space. Maybe at the end of my career I’ll write a book and go into detail on everything that was very true and very untrue.”