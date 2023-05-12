Birthday boy Willie Nelson makes surprise call on ACM Awards to nettle Garth Brooks

Hosts Garth Brooks and Dolly Parton speak onstage to Willie Nelson on the screen at the Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday in Frisco, Texas.

Willie Nelson made a surprise appearance at Thursday’s Academy of Country Music Awards, exchanging some light banter with hosts Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks over a video conference call.

The awards show — which took place at the Ford Center at the Star in Frisco, Texas — and its hosts honored the Lone Star State legend by wishing him a happy 90th birthday after he marked the nonagenarian milestone last month with a two-night engagement at the Hollywood Bowl. (It’s been a banner year for Nelson, who will soon be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.)

The “On the Road Again” and “Always on My Mind” singer, who couldn’t be at the awards show in person, joined the ceremony virtually during the show’s livestream on Amazon Prime Video.

“Thank you, Dolly, for sending those beautiful flowers for my birthday,” Nelson said. “Garth, I guess your birthday gift is still on the way?”

Garth joked that he must have left the tracking number in his other pants.

“I love all kinds of flowers, and plants, too,” Nelson added, referring to his famous proclivity for weed. “Been there, smelled that,” Parton replied.

“‘Til You Can’t” singer Cody Johnson also paid tribute to Nelson during the show, performing Nelson’s 1978 hit with Waylon Jennings, “Mammas Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up To Be Cowboys.”

The evening’s top nominee, Lainey Wilson, turned into its big winner. The “Things a Man Oughta Know” singer performed twice, back-to-back, and picked up four trophies, including album of the year for “Bell Bottom Country.” When Parton handed her the prize for female artist of the year, Wilson replied: “I can’t believe I just met Dolly Parton, first of all. ... I’m up here because of y’all. Because of people like Dolly Parton, paving the way.”

“You Should Probably Leave” singer Chris Stapletom won the evening’s top honor, entertainer of the year, at the end of the show.

“I am shocked, truly,” Stapleton said. “By any imaginable metric, I don’t deserve this. … I’ve never thought of myself as somebody who would win this award.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.