Fans say Taylor Swift defended concertgoer from security guard: ‘She wasn’t doing anything!’

Taylor Swift might have had a brief moment of “Bad Blood” during her latest concert.

The singer appeared to defend a fan amid a situation with a security guard while performing in Philadelphia on Saturday night. In various videos from attendees of the Eras tour stop, she is shown shouting toward a specific spot on the floor of the Lincoln Financial Field.

“She’s fine, she wasn’t doing anything!” Swift shouted while performing her “1989” hit. She then said “Hey, stop!” while pointing and waving away.

So what happened? Two Swift fans claim that they were the attendees the musician defended from the stage.

“Basically, the guard had been harassing our group all night,” said Caitlin Gabell in a TikTok video . “He just kept telling us not to touch the rail, and every time we did anything, he was on top of us. We’re dancing, we’re having fun, and he didn’t like it. And Taylor noticed that I was having fun and that he didn’t like it, and she didn’t like it.”

Gabell noted in her video that the situation was handled quite swiftly. “Then he basically got escorted out, and then they offered us free tickets for tonight,” she continued. “It wasn’t this big crazy thing. It was like just a bunch of girls having a good time, and he didn’t want us to have fun.”

Another fan named Cheyenne Piper recounted on Twitter that Swift “was yelling at a security guard because they fully kept putting their hands on us to physically push us off of the barricade instead of just telling us to move … we weren’t throwing anything, we weren’t screaming anything insane, she was fully coming over to dance and sing with us and it resulted in security being extremely aggressive for no reason.”

Swift is set to perform her last of three Eras Tour shows in Philadelphia on Sunday before moving on to Foxborough, Mass. She is scheduled to wrap the tour with a five-night stand at Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium in August.

The tour — Swift’s first in five years — has been a newsmaker since it began in March, including a performance in the rain after a lightning delay and an announcement of her next album, and rumors of a new relationship with 1975 frontman Matty Healy.

At the kickoff performance in Glendale, Ariz., the Eras Tour “rolled out like fan service of the most thorough and elaborate kind,” wrote Times critic Mikael Wood in a review of the show . “The concert was also a showcase of the range and versatility that have made Swift the most successful singer-songwriter in an age defined by hip-hop. … Her photo-album approach inevitably played to the nostalgia of an audience that’s grown up with Swift.”

The Times has reached out to Swift and the venue for additional comment.