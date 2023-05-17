Jimmie Allen, facing sexual assault lawsuit, returns to social media: ‘Gonna be alright’

Country star Jimmie Allen has returned to social media after he was sued for alleged sexual assault and sex trafficking.

On Wednesday, Allen shared an Instagram story saying, “We Gonna Be Alright,” with emojis of hands praying and a fist. His story also said, “This Too Shall Pass.”

In another story posted Wednesday, the singer shared a picture of the pop duo For King & Country for their song “God Only Knows.”

“God Only Knows!,” Allen wrote. “He Knows!”

Allen’s cryptic Instagram stories did not directly reference his legal battle, but marked the singer’s first social media posts since news of his allegations broke May 11.

According to legal documents obtained by The Times, a woman who remained anonymous alleged that the country musician raped her, regularly sexually abused her and harassed her for a year and a half while she was employed at Allen’s management company, Wide Open Music.

In light of the allegations, Allen faced fallout from his label BBR Music, which severed ties with the singer. He was also removed from the CMA Fest lineup for a June 11 performance in Nashville and dropped as the commencement speaker at Delaware State University’s graduation ceremony.

In a statement shared with The Times last week, Allen denied any wrongdoing and said his relationship with the woman was consensual.

“It is deeply troubling and hurtful that someone I counted as one of my closest friends, colleagues and confidants would make allegations that have no truth to them whatsoever,” Allen said.

The singer’s return to Instagram also comes days after his estranged wife, Alexis Gale, revealed that she and Allen are expecting a baby boy.

“My baby boy,” she captioned a photo of her ultrasound. “Happy Mother’s Day.”

In April, Gale announced she and Allen had “made the decision to separate” after two years of marriage. The two also share toddler daughters Naomi Bettie and Zara James, and Allen is father to 8-year-old son Aadyn, from a previous relationship.

“Our number one priority is and always will be ensuring that our children are healthy, happy and loved, and we remain committed to co-parenting with love and respect for one another,” she wrote.

Times staff writer Emily St. Martin contributed to this report.