Advertisement
Music

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy reportedly split after reportedly dating

A split image of Taylor Swift singing into a mic in a sparkly outfit; Matty Healy wearing sunglasses, a black suit and tie.
Taylor Swift and Matty Healy have reportedly split.
(Ashley Landis / Associated Press; Scott Garfitt / Invision / AP)
By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
Share

Singers Taylor Swift and Matty Healy have reportedly called it quits fewer than two months after they reportedly started dating.

Multiple outlets, including TMZ and Entertainment Tonight, reported the breakup news on Monday. A source told Entertainment Tonight that the “Midnights” artist, 33, and the 1975 frontman, 34, are “both extremely busy and realized they’re not really compatible with each other.”

Swift and Healy sparked romance rumors shortly after the “Lavender Haze” hitmaker broke up with her actor boyfriend of six years, Joe Alwyn. Though neither musician publicly confirmed their relationship, Healy attended multiple Swift concerts during her sold-out Eras tour — even joining opening act Phoebe Bridgers onstage in Nashville.

Advertisement

Representatives for Swift and Healy did not immediately respond Monday to The Times’ requests for comment.

This is a developing story.

MusicRelationships
Christi Carras

Christi Carras is an entertainment reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a Times intern after graduating from UCLA and has also worked at Variety, the Hollywood Reporter and CNN.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement