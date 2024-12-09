Azealia Banks sends cease-and-desist to the 1975’s Matty Healy, demanding $1 million and an apology

Rapper Azealia Banks is demanding $1 million and a public apology from 1975 frontman Matty Healy amid their recent social media squabble.

The “Anna Wintour” and “Liquorice” rapper, infamous for her scathing rants on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter), announced Sunday in a since-deleted tweet that her legal team had sent a cease-and-desist letter to Healy, accusing him of cyberbullying and cyber harassment, among other allegations. Banks shared the letter after she and Healy began trading blows on X last week.

The letter that Banks’ lawyer Wallace Collins sent requests that Healy refrain “from making further threats or defamatory statements” against the rapper, in addition to the requests for “compensation for damages in the amount of $1,000,000 in full settlement of this matter” and a “prompt public apology.”

Banks’ cease-and-desist continues: “If we cannot resolve this satisfactorily and expeditiously without Court intervention, then my client will be forced to commence legal action immediately and seek substantial monetary damages as well as legal fees and appropriate injunctive relief.”

A representative for Healy did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for comment.

The friction between the musicians began after Banks shared her two cents on the appearance of “Brat” pop diva Charli XCX, who is engaged to Healy’s 1975 bandmate George Daniel. In one of several since-deleted posts, Healy reportedly fired back at Banks, alleging that she was jealous of other “culturally relevant, attractive, divisive and NICE people” and that she had been lashing out at other women out of jealousy.

“You’re so talented but everything about you is a failure,” Healy tweeted, according to Billboard. “Just rap bro.”

Their exchange became more heated as Healy, according to screenshots of his since-deleted tweets shared on X, promised to Banks that he would “dox and f— you up” if she had anything to say about his fiancée, model Gabbriette. Banks did just that and Healy responded with a tweet threatening to slap her “so hard.”

Healy seemingly backed down, apologizing in since-deleted tweets for his posts about violence against Banks. The “212” artist did not.

Banks shared screenshots of Healy allegedly apologizing via DMs, resurfaced his controversial comments in 2023 about rapper Ice Spice. Banks also said Wednesday that she was seeking to take legal action.

In the cease-and-desist letter, Collins condemns Healy’s social media “attacks” on his client, the singer’s use of “racial epithets” and his “recent threats of physical violence.” Banks’ attorney added that Healy deleting his tweets — including his apology — “does not undo the damage, but rather constitutes evidence of an admission of guilt by you.”

Collins, who also accused Healy of “slander, libel and business defamation” against his client, voiced concern that the singer’s fans “may be incited to act upon your posts and commit an act of violence” against Banks. As a result of the X exchanges, Banks has become “shocked, distressed and emotionally injured,” Collins said.

The attorney added, addressing Healy: “Your repetitive wrongful, bad faith and malicious actions have seriously damaged and will continue to damage my client.”