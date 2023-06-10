Joni Mitchell at the Gorge: Live updates from her first full concert in 20 years

Joni Mitchell hasn’t played a full concert for a live audience — an audience that knew she was coming, that is — for more than 20 years.

That’s set to change Saturday night, when the 79-year-old singer and songwriter headlines the Gorge Amphitheatre on the banks of the Columbia River in Washington state. The show follows an unannounced appearance Mitchell made at 2022’s Newport Folk Festival, seven years after she suffered a debilitating brain aneurysm that made it difficult for her to move and to use her voice.

Modeled by organizer Brandi Carlile after the so-called Joni Jams the singer has held in recent years at her Bel-Air home, the instant-classic Newport gig had Mitchell and Carlile seated in glittering armchairs surrounded by friends and admirers as Mitchell sang and played guitar in some of the indelible tunes that made her a giant of American songwriting in the 1970s, including “Help Me,” “Big Yellow Taxi,” “Both Sides Now,” “The Circle Game” and “A Case of You.” (A live album is scheduled for release next month.)

Saturday’s show — part of Carlile’s annual Echoes Through the Canyon event at the Gorge — is expected to be a similar affair: Among the artists on the bill for the three-day festival are many who appeared at Newport, including Marcus Mumford, Allison Russell, Lucius, Blake Mills and Taylor Goldsmith of Dawes. Yet Carlile has also promised surprises: Performing a set of her own Friday night, the folk-rock star brought out Sarah McLachlan and Annie Lennox for unexpected duets.

The Times’ Mikael Wood and Amy Kaufman are at the Gorge and will provide live updates from the concert as it happens.