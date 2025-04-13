Coachella 2025: Live updates from the festival’s final day of Weekend 1

Chef Diego Argoti brings weird and wonderful Estrano to Outstanding in the Field

Duck leg confit with pickled blueberries and cucumber salad from chef Diego Argoti’s Outstanding in the Field dinner at Coachella. (Danielle Dorsey / Los Angeles Times )

Diego Argoti was just 15 when he attended Coachella for the first time. His mother drove him down and, unable to find a ticket, stayed at the hotel while Argoti went on his own the first day. The next day, they went together and saw Rage Against the Machine.

Now, all these years later, Argoti and his mother (along with a trusted kitchen team that includes Carlos Jaquez of Birria Pa La Cruda) have returned to the Empire Polo Club, not as festival-goers but to helm the Saturday night dinner with Outstanding in the Field. The long, curved table seats 200, but Argoti said the size didn’t intimidate him. After all, he’s fed hundreds in Highland Park alleyways with his Estrano pop-up.

“I wanted to do a sort of steakhouse vision of Estrano, with strange large-format platings, things like that,” Argoti said. “I want to use it as an opportunity to do something that they wouldn’t expect. They don’t have an option of salmon or short rib. They have to adapt and in turn, my job is to make sure it tastes really, really good.”

The former executive chef of Poltergeist, an Echo Park arcade bar that closed last December, says he uses pop-up menus as a way to experiment with new culinary personas. Though diners try to associate him with a specific cuisine or style, Argoti resists those designations.

That’s not to say that some of the metal-goth themes he’s known for don’t make their way into the four-course meal. Next to the bar in an open kitchen, diners can see a preview of the third course: cow tongues blackened by smoke and hanging from hooks.

“Like ‘House of 1000 Corpses,’” Argoti explained.

The intention at Outstanding in the Field, which brings a different chef to the VIP Rose Garden each night of the two-week festival, is to showcase the abundance of California producers, with callbacks to his previous menu at Poltergeist. That means a seeded loaf sourced from L.A’.s Clark Street bakery with Fresno chile butter, and battered frog legs piled on dressed endive and frisée, Weiser Family Farm potatoes and crispy chicken gizzards, with Sichuan pepper buffalo sauce drizzled on top and funky blue cheese labneh served on the side.

“Eat your way up,” the server advises, as she drops off a platter of duck leg confit mounded on pickled blueberry and cucumber salad, alongside a bowl of plum-hued hibiscus toum. The idea is to scoop every element of the dish into a single bite with spongy, green garlic lahoh bread.

Wine pairings complement each course, including a German Riesling and sparkling Grenache. Dessert concludes with a chewy, not-too-sweet pandan butter mochi cake with rum raisin boba. A dusting of lime leaf sour patch makes the dish glow neon green.

The family-style dinner is one of the best ways to casually mingle at Coachella. True, you could find camaraderie at your favorite artist’s set, but the sit-down occasion that begins at sundown and stretches on until after dark invites you to get acquainted with your neighbors — in my case, two young women from Berlin who were attending Coachella for the first time and could easily pass for Charli XCX’s background dancers. They politely excused themselves before the final course to make the British pop star’s set, filling up their water bottles from a pitcher while apologizing profusely.

“See you out there,” one called over her shoulder to me, not realizing how unlikely a second encounter would be.

Tara Monsod, executive chef of San Diego’s Le Coq and Animae restaurants, will helm Sunday dinner at Outstanding in the Field.