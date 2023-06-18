Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker stage epic pregnancy reveal at L.A. Blink-182 show

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are expecting their first child together.

Kourtney Kardashian brought an unexpected guest to Friday’s Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles.

The reality TV star revealed during the show at BMO Stadium that she is expecting her first child with drummer Travis Barker. In the audience, Kardashian showed off her baby bump and held up a sign that read, “Travis I’m pregnant,” while Barker was onstage.

Barker, who almost certainly already knew his wife was expecting, played along by joining Kardashian in the crowd for a celebratory hug and kiss.

The epic stunt was a callback to the music video for Blink-182’s “All the Small Things,” during which a woman holds up a poster identical to Kardashian’s.

“Overwhelmed with gratitude and joy for God’s blessing and plan,” Kardashian wrote Sunday on Instagram, where she shared concert footage of the pregnancy announcement. She also posted sweet backstage photos of Barker kissing and drumming on her stomach.

Kardashian, 44, and Barker, 47, wed in May 2022 after dating for more than a year. They each have children from previous relationships: Kardashian shares two sons, Mason, 13, and Reign, 8, and a daughter, Penelope, 10, with Scott Disick; while Barker shares son Landon, 19, and daughter Alabama, 17, with Shanna Moakler.

The mega-influencer and the percussionist staged the pregnancy reveal during Blink-182’s reunion tour. After playing back-to-back shows in Los Angeles this weekend, the punk-rock band is scheduled to perform in San Diego on Monday and Tuesday, San Jose on Thursday and Sacramento on Friday.