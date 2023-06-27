Cardi B counters her husband Offset’s claim that she cheated: ‘Stop acting stupid’

Cardi B recently addressed Offset’s allegations that she had cheated on him.

Cardi B emphatically denies any and all cheating allegations levied against her — no matter the source.

On Monday, Migos rapper Offset, who has been married to Cardi B since 2017, posted a now-deleted Instagram story that alleged the “Bodak Yellow” rapper had been unfaithful to him.

Cardi B addressed the claims during a Twitter Spaces chat Monday night, outright calling the “Walk It Like I Talk It” rapper a liar, saying, “Listen. Don’t pay attention [to] that country man y’all.”

“Please boy, stop acting stupid. Stop acting stupid,” the “Up” artist continued. “Going crazy over a f— Space. Don’t play with me. What the f—. Stop playing. That’s all I’m gonna m— say.”

“Get the f— out of here. Like, you can’t be serious,” she said before bringing her ruminations to an end. “Don’t play, m—. Got me looking f— crazy and s— for no reason. Anyways, I’m out. Y’all know what it is.”

Representatives for both Cardi B and Offset did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for comment.

Prior to directly talking about the cheating claims, Cardi B belted a couple of lines from Keyshia Cole‘s “I Should Have Cheated.”

“First of all let me say/ You can’t accuse me of all the things/ You know that you are guilty of/ And I see/ That it is easy for you to blame everything on me,” she sang at the onset of her online musings.

The “I Like It” singer likely sang the tune in reference to several bumps in the road the couple has had throughout the years and specifically a 2017 incident where video surfaced of Offset hanging out with other women shortly after the two rappers got married.

In 2018, Offset publicly pleaded for forgiveness from his long-term partner for his previous transgressions, during her Rolling Loud music festival set.

“Everybody has issues. I believe in forgiveness,” she told Vogue in 2019 of the apparent 2017 cheating situation. “I prayed on it. Me and my husband, we prayed on it. We had priests come to us. And we just came to an understanding like, bro, it’s really us against the world.”

In 2020, Cardi B filed for divorce from Offset, claiming that their marriage was “irretrievably broken” and “there are no prospects for a reconciliation.”

A couple of months after the initial divorce filing, the “WAP” rapper withdrew the petition and asked the court to dismiss the case without prejudice — meaning she reserved the right to file for divorce again at a later date.