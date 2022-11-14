Cardi B remembers Takeoff’s ‘remarkable talent’ and ‘dope’ personality

Cardi B has penned a lengthy and heartfelt tribute to Takeoff, the late cousin and bandmate of her husband, Offset.

Over the weekend, Cardi B shared a statement via Instagram honoring Takeoff after the 28-year-old Migos rapper died this month in a shooting outside a Houston bowling alley. Takeoff, his uncle Quavo and his cousin Offset make up the hip-hop group Migos, known for tracks including “Stir Fry,” “Bad and Boujee” and “Walk It Talk It.”

“Takeoff your untimely passing has brought a great deal of pain and sorrow to so many lives,” Cardi B wrote.

“The impact you had in this world was so considerable and we have struggled to grasp this tragedy. I am heartbroken but I am grateful for all the precious memories we got to share while you were here with us. This has truly been a nightmare and the pain is incomparable.”

Advertisement

The “Up” rapper’s Instagram post was timed to Takeoff’s funeral, which took place Friday at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta. In 2017, Cardi B married Offset, who said in an emotional speech at Takeoff’s memorial that his cousin “changed the culture of music.”

“The emptiness your brothers are feeling is unbearable and I pray that you give Offset ,Quavo, and your friends and family the strength to keep going as they are trying to cope with this loss,” Cardi B continued in her statement.

“I believe that angels send signs and beautiful dreams to loved ones to assure them that they’re watching them and they’re okay and happy…send your mom some of those ... As a Migos fan it hurts me to look at pictures and videos of y’all together, and hearing y’all songs that changed the music industry and moved the culture and had the clubs lit.”

Cardi B also shared a series of photos of Takeoff spending time with his family, as well as a screenshot of a sweet direct message Takeoff once sent her on Instagram. The message reads, “Love you too 4L & After thank u sis appreciate it FR.”

The “Invasion of Privacy” artist is one of many musicians who have saluted Takeoff on social media in recent weeks. Others who have paid tribute include Kid Cudi, Drake, Teyana Taylor, Chlöe Bailey and Halle Bailey.

Earlier this month, Takeoff and Quavo were at a Houston bowling alley when an altercation broke out and someone opened fire. In a preliminary report, the Harris County medical examiner ruled Takeoff’s death a homicide, which is still under investigation. No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.

“It hurts because I know it will never be the same again — but I know your bros and y’all fans will make sure the world never forgets the impact you made,” Cardi B wrote.

“I will remember your remarkable talent and your dope ... personality. I pray that you are at peace and in paradise because you deserve every bit of it. I know God opened the heavenly gates for you with a warm embrace. Rest in power TakeOff ... I will also love you 4L & after.”