As Taylor Swift heads for Santa Clara — er, ‘Swiftie Clara’ — the city names a new mayor

Taylor Swift finds herself with a new honorary title as she and her Eras tour prepare to play Santa Clara on July 28-29.

Santa Clara — er, “Swiftie Clara,” has elected a new mayor.

The city is handing over the reins to Taylor Swift, who’s sure to make the whole place shimmer for her two-night stay at Levi’s Stadium this month.

On Tuesday night, the Santa Clara City Council proclaimed Swift an honorary mayor and renamed the city “Swiftie Clara” as the singer prepares to pass through July 28 and July 29 on her record-breaking Eras tour.

“Taylor Swift is coming to Santa Clara for the third time and this time we wanted to honor her in a respectful way, so we had a proclamation and [showed] our Swiftie spirit on the Eras tour,” Santa Clara Mayor Lisa Gillmor told NBC Bay Area.

The recognition is being given to “celebrate the positive local impact to the Santa Clara community, as well as the impact regionally, of Taylor Swift’s music, tours and extraordinary fan base,” Gillmor continued.

Santa Clara follows other U.S. cities in honoring the “Lover” singer as she makes her way across the country on the 53-night, 20-city U.S. leg of her tour. Various local politicians have granted Swift keys to their cities and honorary mayorships. Some have renamed streets and changed their city name to a Swift-inspired name during her stop in their town.

Glendale, Ariz., was the first to roll out the red carpet for the “Ready for It” singer. Mayor Jerry P. Weiers announced Glendale would become “Swift City” during her two-night stay in March.

“There is no need to calm down, we’re fearless and doing something highly unusual to celebrate the fact that Taylor’s concerts start right here!” Weiers said in a statement. “We know all too well that she’s one of the most influential artists of her generation and we are writing our own love story for her and greeting every Swiftie in style!”

Arlington, Texas, renamed a street “Taylor Swift Way,” gave the pop star a key to the city and adorned the arena with red lampposts. And Las Vegas illuminated its Gateway Arches every night ahead of Swift’s concerts to match the color themes of the “Red” singer’s albums.

