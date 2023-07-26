Tori Kelly’s husband says she is ‘smiling and feeling stronger’ after blood-clot scare

Tori Kelly is recovering after she lost consciousness and was rushed to the hospital with blood clots.

Tori Kelly’s husband provided an update Wednesday on her condition after the singer reportedly lost consciousness and was rushed to the hospital with blood clots this week.

Basketball player André Murillo, who married Kelly in 2018, said on his Instagram story that the “I Was Made for Loving You” artist “is smiling and feeling stronger,” but “not fully out of the woods yet.” Kelly was transported to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on Sunday after she fainted while out to dinner in downtown Los Angeles, TMZ reported.

“Just waiting on a few more answers,” Murillo wrote. “Your love and kindness has been overwhelming. Thank you so so much!”

After she arrived at the hospital, doctors discovered blood clots around the Grammy winner’s lungs and in her legs, according to TMZ. As of Monday, a medical team in Cedars-Sinai’s intensive care unit had been trying to determine whether more clots were present near the musician’s heart.

Kelly, 30, was scheduled to perform at the Roxy Theatre in West Hollywood on Friday. It’s unclear if the show will be canceled or postponed. The singer‘s next EP is also due Friday.

Kelly rose to prominence in 2016 with the release of her debut album, “Unbreakable Smile.” She collected a coveted Grammy nomination for best new artist that year; in 2019, she won two awards. Her latest record, “A Tori Kelly Christmas,” received a Grammy nomination in 2022.

Times staff writer Carlos De Loera contributed to this report.